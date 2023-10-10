- BMW’s small SUV is fully redesigned for 2024.
- A tapered roofline gives it a sportier, more coupe-like shape.
- The 2024 X2 is 7.6 inches longer than its predecessor and features a punchy new engine.
The All-New 2024 BMW X2 SUV Is Larger and Curvier
BMW’s small luxury SUV is bigger, roomier and sportier
The 2024 BMW X2 used to be a small five-seat luxury SUV that you didn't really think more than once about. But for 2024 the X2 has undergone a big-time transformation that makes it roomier and more practical, all despite having a far more aggressive new exterior. The X2's rakish, coupe-like profile features a tapered roofline, heavily sculpted front end, and chunky tail that can be festooned with optional quad exhaust pipes and a tailgate-mounted rear spoiler. To be honest, it's one of BMW's more agreeable efforts as of late, at least to our eyes.
From many angles, the 2024 X2 looks more like a high-riding sports car than a commute-friendly and errand-running small SUV. But take note, because the 2024 X2 is a considerable 7.6 inches longer, 0.8 inch wider, and 2.5 inches taller than before. It also rides on a slightly longer wheelbase that, according to BMW's measurements, translates to more legroom for folks seated in the second row.
BMW has a wide roster of fastback-styled SUVs based on more square-shaped mechanical siblings. The pairings include the compact X3 and X4 duo, the midsize X5 and X6, and the subcompact X1 and X2. In all cases, the sportier of the two has added style, but at the expense of rear headroom and luggage space. The fastback variants are also priced higher despite being less accommodating for craniums and cargo. Still, for SUV shoppers interested in a sportier alternative to the potentially pedestrian-feeling X1, a vehicle like the X2 might push the right buttons.
What’s under the X2’s hood?
The 2024 X2 will be available in two main trims, the X2 xDrive28i and X2 M35i xDrive. Each comes standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Of course, the main differentiator between the two choices is power, specifically of the "horse" variety. Under the hood of the X2 xDrive28i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's a sizable jump from the previous X2's standard 228-hp turbo-four. According to BMW, the base X2 takes 6.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph.
Stepping up to the X2 M35i xDrive brings along a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that offers 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This trims the X2's zero to 60 mph time down to 5.2 seconds. The M35i should also have a more strident sound when punching the gas pedal thanks to an M-specific exhaust system. It's this setup that includes racy quad exhaust pipes peeking out from the rear bumper. At the time of writing, official EPA fuel economy estimates have not been released for either of the two powertrains.
How’s the X2’s interior?
BMW says inspiration for the 2024 X2 interior redesign can be largely credited to the cabin of the German automaker's iX electric SUV. Inside there is a slender instrument panel and a sleek horizontal dashboard that imparts an upscale look and feel to the X2. There are four choices of interior trim strips to enliven the cabin, including an aluminum mesh option available exclusively in models with the M Sport package.
Animal lovers, rejoice, because Veganza faux leather seating is standard and can be had in five color combinations. Optional in the M Sport package is a combination of Veganza and Alcantara upholstery finished in black with blue contrast stitching. For the moment, BMW has released images only of the sportier M35i interior, which has an especially chunky steering wheel and heavily bolstered front sport seats. It definitely looks the part of a BMW SUV with a performance credence to it.
Other than that promise of more rear legroom, one item that stood out in BMW's press release detailing the 2024 X2 was mention of revised front seating. BMW made a point to state both the standard and optional sport seats have been redesigned for more support, comfort, and "adjustability of seat angle and depth." Overly narrow and somewhat constricing front seats in the outgoing X2 were something we'd noted, so an improvement here is welcome. So too is extra cargo volume, which measures in at 25.3 cubic feet in capacity. That's nearly equal to the cargo room afforded by the X1 and about 4 cubic feet more than the previous X2.
How’s the X2’s tech?
Similar to what you'll find in BMW's most recently introduced or updated models, the 2024 X2 features the BMW Curved Dash display system. This includes a digital instrument panel and infotainment screen mounted flush alongside it. The 10.7-inch infotainment unit runs the latest BMW iDrive 9 software with the Quick Select shortcut menu.
It's capable of over-the-air updates and comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio and navigation. Wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot are optional. And for the first time, BMW's Driving Assistance Professional is available on the X2. This is a hands-free driving aid that maintains speed and lane positioning on select premapped stretches of divided highway.
Edmunds says
The 2024 BMW X2 proves you can have a sportier take on a traditional SUV without having to leave taller folks and their luggage at home. Its increased dimensions and more aggressive shape combine to give this speedy-looking sport-ute extra appeal.