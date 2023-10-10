The All-New 2024 BMW X2 SUV Is Larger and Curvier

How’s the X2’s interior?

BMW says inspiration for the 2024 X2 interior redesign can be largely credited to the cabin of the German automaker's iX electric SUV. Inside there is a slender instrument panel and a sleek horizontal dashboard that imparts an upscale look and feel to the X2. There are four choices of interior trim strips to enliven the cabin, including an aluminum mesh option available exclusively in models with the M Sport package.

Animal lovers, rejoice, because Veganza faux leather seating is standard and can be had in five color combinations. Optional in the M Sport package is a combination of Veganza and Alcantara upholstery finished in black with blue contrast stitching. For the moment, BMW has released images only of the sportier M35i interior, which has an especially chunky steering wheel and heavily bolstered front sport seats. It definitely looks the part of a BMW SUV with a performance credence to it.

Other than that promise of more rear legroom, one item that stood out in BMW's press release detailing the 2024 X2 was mention of revised front seating. BMW made a point to state both the standard and optional sport seats have been redesigned for more support, comfort, and "adjustability of seat angle and depth." Overly narrow and somewhat constricing front seats in the outgoing X2 were something we'd noted, so an improvement here is welcome. So too is extra cargo volume, which measures in at 25.3 cubic feet in capacity. That's nearly equal to the cargo room afforded by the X1 and about 4 cubic feet more than the previous X2.

How’s the X2’s tech?

Similar to what you'll find in BMW's most recently introduced or updated models, the 2024 X2 features the BMW Curved Dash display system. This includes a digital instrument panel and infotainment screen mounted flush alongside it. The 10.7-inch infotainment unit runs the latest BMW iDrive 9 software with the Quick Select shortcut menu.

It's capable of over-the-air updates and comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio and navigation. Wireless device charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot are optional. And for the first time, BMW's Driving Assistance Professional is available on the X2. This is a hands-free driving aid that maintains speed and lane positioning on select premapped stretches of divided highway.