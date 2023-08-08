Behind the Wheel (and Hanging on for Life) in the 1,200-HP 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire

My test drive is as quick as the car itself — I get just about 30 minutes behind the wheel — but it’s enough to tell me that this Sapphire trim is a force to be reckoned with. It turns the already powerful Air into a grand tourer worthy of being called a hypercar. Although this hypercar (ahem, hypersedan) will also let you take the kids to school and haul your groceries with ease. Heck, it'll even let you carry a 7-foot surfboard to the beach. Try that, Rimac!

Let’s get the specs out of the way. The Sapphire produces 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 lb-ft of torque from three motors — one on the front axle and two at the rear. The top speed is 205 miles per hour and it sports a 118-kWh battery good for an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles. It can reach a peak charging rate of 300 kW at a super high-speed charging station, or pull electrons in at home at 19.2 kW. Those numbers are so extraordinary I can’t believe I just typed them out.

But it’s the acceleration and torque vectoring system that sets the Lucid apart from anything on the road today, including the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Sapphire has Smooth, Swift, Sapphire and Track driving modes, with power being ramped up as I cycle through the modes. This test takes place on public roads, so Track mode is off the table. Fine by me. With this much power on tap, I want some nannies helping me, thanks so much.

I start in Smooth mode and give it the beans when I reach a straight away. Even with the reduced power and torque, my head snaps back and I’m at 60 miles per hour in what seems like an instant. Lucid says the Sapphire can accelerate to that magic number in just 1.89 seconds, and though I wasn’t at full throttle, I don’t doubt the claim.