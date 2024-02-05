- The Lincoln Aviator is refreshed for 2025.
- Totally overhauled infotainment system.
- Lincoln BlueCruise is standard on all trims.
- Plug-in hybrid might disappear from the options list.
2025 Lincoln Aviator: Hello, Hands-Free BlueCruise; Goodbye, Plug-In Hybrid (We Think)
Four years of hands-free driving included on every model
If you're in the market for a luxury midsize three-row SUV, you might have the Audi Q7, Acura MDX, Lexus TX or BMW X5 on your short list. But don't sleep on the Lincoln Aviator; this well-rounded crossover has a lot to offer and is much more upscale than the Ford Explorer it's based on. And since the Ford promises a slew of upgrades for next year's model, it's no surprise that the Lincoln follows suit. The 2025 Lincoln Aviator debuts with an updated front end, revised headlights and a new infotainment system, and it (finally!) adds the Lincoln BlueCruise hands-free driving suite.
Hey, who got rid of the hybrid around here?
The 2025 Aviator's standard powertrain continues to be a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that churns out a stout 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic that routes power to the rear wheels, though all-wheel drive is available.
While the current Aviator offers a plug-in hybrid version of this powertrain (boosting output to a lofty 494 hp and 630 lb-ft), it appears to be off the options list for 2025. When asked to clarify, Lincoln representatives said the automaker is "focusing on our volume powertrain offering for Aviator," and pointed to electrified versions of the Lincoln Corsair and redesigned Nautilus as examples of hybrid powertrains in the lineup.
Updated infotainment system adds Google apps
The most notable change to the Aviator's cabin is the new 13.2-inch touchscreen, which replaces the 10.1-inch unit in the current model. The screen is powered by the new Google-based Lincoln Digital Experience interface and features a unique version of the Google Play store where you can download apps right onto the screen. Google Maps serves as the default navigation system, and you're even able to stream video content and browse the internet while parked. Unfortunately, it won't get the new Nautilus' dash-spanning display screen.
Otherwise, the Aviator's interior layout is just as familiar and functional as it always has been, though, as usual, buyers opting for the pricier Black Label trim have unique color schemes to choose from. The tan-on-black Flight option returns for 2025, where it's joined by the new Invitation theme. It mixed black upholstery with open-pore Khaya wood with laser etching.
Lincoln BlueCruise leads tech enhancements
Lincoln isn't finished with the upgrades to the 2025 Aviator. We're happy to report that Lincoln BlueCruise (a simple rebrand of Ford BlueCruise) comes standard on every Aviator and includes four years of service. This suite allows for hands-free driving on over 130,000 miles of highway in North America by combining adaptive cruise control, lane centering and detailed road mapping data to give the car a full picture of its surroundings.
A 360-degree parking camera, parking sensors and reverse automatic braking are also standard.
Edmunds says
Does the refreshed 2025 Lincoln Aviator have the goods to unseat the Audi Q7 and Acura MDX as the best SUVs in their class? We'll have to wait a bit for a conclusive decision, but on paper, these upgrades give the Aviator the ammo to mount a serious challenge.