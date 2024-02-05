Hey, who got rid of the hybrid around here?

The 2025 Aviator's standard powertrain continues to be a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that churns out a stout 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic that routes power to the rear wheels, though all-wheel drive is available.

While the current Aviator offers a plug-in hybrid version of this powertrain (boosting output to a lofty 494 hp and 630 lb-ft), it appears to be off the options list for 2025. When asked to clarify, Lincoln representatives said the automaker is "focusing on our volume powertrain offering for Aviator," and pointed to electrified versions of the Lincoln Corsair and redesigned Nautilus as examples of hybrid powertrains in the lineup.