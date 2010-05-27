Used 1990 Mazda 323 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 323
Overall Consumer Rating4.511 Reviews
shawn haren,05/27/2010
I am currently getting 40 mpg combined driving, and have logged in 54 mpg on a highway trip. The dealership in Ft. Worth said this car is in great shape and is a pocket rocket off the line. Interior needs revamping, seats, top-liner and such. I love this car and have had it since 1990. Everyone at work laughs at me but I pass them by at the gas station and laugh at them.