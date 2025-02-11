- The Honda Passport is new for 2026.
- It will start from $46,200 and the top trim kicks off at $55,100.
- That's a heck of a lot more than the old model, but you do get quite a bit more stuff.
2026 Honda Passport Costs $46,200, Goes All the Way to $55,100
It's about $2,500 more than before, but you get a lot of new goodies thrown in
The Honda Passport gets a huge redesign for 2026, and it's got models from Jeep, Toyota and Ford directly in its crosshairs. The boxy redo gives it a much tougher (and more handsome) look, there's more off-road-specific hardware, and it still comes with a naturally aspirated V6. Now we know how much all the newness is going to cost. The base RTL model will start at $46,200 after destination charges are applied and they'll go up from there.
Think of the RTL as a sort of rugged entry point for adventurers who want more of a blank canvas to customize to their liking. Like every new Passport, it comes with a 3.5-liter V6, which now makes 285 horsepower (a whopping 5-hp increase over the previous model) and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. All Passports are all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, as well. All Passports come with a 10.2-inch digital driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Google built-in. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard across the range. The RTL can be had with two packages. The first is a Tow package that adds a Class III trailer hitch, a seven-pin connector, and two integrated rear recovery points. The $1,200 Blackout package throws in black wheels, black lug nuts and black badging.
2026 Honda Passport Pricing
2026 Honda Passport trim
Price w/ destination charge
EPA estimates (city/hwy/combined)
|RTL
|$46,200
|19 / 25 / 21
|RTL Towing
|$46,900
|19 / 25 / 21
|RTL Blackout
|$47,400
|19 / 25 / 21
|TrailSport
|$49,900
|18 / 23 / 20
|TrailSport Blackout
|$51,100
|18 / 23 / 20
|TrailSport Elite
|$53,900
|18 / 23 / 20
|TrailSport Elite Blackout
|$55,100
|18 / 23 / 20
The TrailSport model, which starts at $49,900, adds more hardcore 31-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires — the largest that Honda has ever fitted to a car — in addition to a wider front and rear track compared to the previous Passport TrailSport. There isn't any major suspension trickery like what you'll get in a TRD Pro Toyota, but Honda added stronger steel arms and cast iron knuckles up front along with a retuned multilink rear suspension setup. It'll be better able to handle rough terrain, but it's still a unibody SUV — no truck frame here.
The TrailSport Elite costs $53,900 and gets you a cabin with more upscale details like leather seating with some nice-looking piping, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, rear climate controls, and rear door shades. This trim also unlocks the 12-speaker Bose audio system. Going with the Elite model also nets you Honda's new TrailWatch system that offers four camera views — front, rear, side and 360-degree views — as well as markings to let you know where your tires are. All stuff we've seen before from the likes of Jeep, but it's nice that Honda is adding this seriously helpful bit of kit to its most off-road-focused model.
All Passports will be built at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama, and the first models are already at dealerships. Stay tuned for when we finally get behind the wheel to see if the new car lives up to the name and is really worth nearly $60,000.