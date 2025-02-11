2026 Honda Passport Costs $46,200, Goes All the Way to $55,100

The Honda Passport gets a huge redesign for 2026, and it's got models from Jeep, Toyota and Ford directly in its crosshairs. The boxy redo gives it a much tougher (and more handsome) look, there's more off-road-specific hardware, and it still comes with a naturally aspirated V6. Now we know how much all the newness is going to cost. The base RTL model will start at $46,200 after destination charges are applied and they'll go up from there.

Think of the RTL as a sort of rugged entry point for adventurers who want more of a blank canvas to customize to their liking. Like every new Passport, it comes with a 3.5-liter V6, which now makes 285 horsepower (a whopping 5-hp increase over the previous model) and a new 10-speed automatic transmission. All Passports are all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring, as well. All Passports come with a 10.2-inch digital driver's display and a 12.3-inch infotainment display with Google built-in. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard across the range. The RTL can be had with two packages. The first is a Tow package that adds a Class III trailer hitch, a seven-pin connector, and two integrated rear recovery points. The $1,200 Blackout package throws in black wheels, black lug nuts and black badging.