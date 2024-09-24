Skip to main content

2025 Ford Super Duty Gets New Towing Tech, Luxe Platinum Plus Package

The new packages let buyers keep comfy while towing heavy loads

2025 Ford F-350 Platinum Refresh
  written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Ford gives the Super Duty a more luxurious interior with the Platinum Plus package.
  • The new Trailer Technology bundles give drivers a better view behind the truck when towing.
  • The revised Platinum trim has a Black Onyx interior and Platinum Blue accents.

Hot on the heels of Ram revealing a new face and other upgrades for its HD pickup, Ford announced improvements to the 2025 F-Series Super Duty. For the as-yet uninitiated, Super Duty is Ford's naming scheme for its F-250 and F-350 heavy-duty pickups. (Even larger variants exist, but the F-250 and F-350 are by far the most popular with buyers who don't run construction yards.) The Blue Oval's updated truck introduces new packages for folks who want a heavy-duty rig with a luxurious interior. There's also better towing tech, and Ford is taking orders for the Super Duty now.

The 2025 Super Duty gains a new Platinum Plus package that features a body with a satin finish for the front grille and bits of shiny chrome trim. Inside, these trucks have perforated Venetian Leather seats in the grayish shade of Smoked Truffle. These trucks also have a 2.0-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard system to run tools or camping equipment for outdoor-focused customers.

Meanwhile, the Super Duty in the Platinum grade gains black elements for the grille, tailgate trim and door handles. Inside, this trim features a Black Onyx cabin with Platinum Blue accents. The Lariat trim features Ford's ActiveX upholstery, which uses synthetic fabric.

F-350 Platinum In Antimatter Blue

The Super Duty lineup also features two new colors. Buyers can now get the shades Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

Customers who frequently use their Super Duty for towing can look forward to some new tech. Ford's new Trailer Technology bundles include features like auxiliary cameras, blind-spot warning, and tire pressure monitoring for the trailer.

The XL, XLT and Lariat grades still come with a 6.8-liter V8 making 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. The King Ranch and Platinum grades get a standard 7.3-liter V8 with 430 hp and 485 lb-ft. Finally, the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 Power Stroke is available with 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft or 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft, depending on the truck's trim. All of the powertrains come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford's pickup rivals at Ram haven't yet provided full technical details about its heavy-duty trucks. Rumors suggest it might offer a single tune of the current 6.7-liter inline-six turbodiesel Cummins powerplant with more power than the Ford's Power Stroke turbodiesel. Will the F-Series Super Duty stay at the top of the HD truck heap? Time will tell, but we know for sure the updated truck's improved interior options and upgraded towing tech should make heavy hauling much easier.

2025 Ford F-350 Platinum Refresh
