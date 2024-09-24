2025 Ford Super Duty Gets New Towing Tech, Luxe Platinum Plus Package

Hot on the heels of Ram revealing a new face and other upgrades for its HD pickup, Ford announced improvements to the 2025 F-Series Super Duty. For the as-yet uninitiated, Super Duty is Ford's naming scheme for its F-250 and F-350 heavy-duty pickups. (Even larger variants exist, but the F-250 and F-350 are by far the most popular with buyers who don't run construction yards.) The Blue Oval's updated truck introduces new packages for folks who want a heavy-duty rig with a luxurious interior. There's also better towing tech, and Ford is taking orders for the Super Duty now.

The 2025 Super Duty gains a new Platinum Plus package that features a body with a satin finish for the front grille and bits of shiny chrome trim. Inside, these trucks have perforated Venetian Leather seats in the grayish shade of Smoked Truffle. These trucks also have a 2.0-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard system to run tools or camping equipment for outdoor-focused customers.

Meanwhile, the Super Duty in the Platinum grade gains black elements for the grille, tailgate trim and door handles. Inside, this trim features a Black Onyx cabin with Platinum Blue accents. The Lariat trim features Ford's ActiveX upholstery, which uses synthetic fabric.