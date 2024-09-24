- Ford gives the Super Duty a more luxurious interior with the Platinum Plus package.
- The new Trailer Technology bundles give drivers a better view behind the truck when towing.
- The revised Platinum trim has a Black Onyx interior and Platinum Blue accents.
2025 Ford Super Duty Gets New Towing Tech, Luxe Platinum Plus Package
The new packages let buyers keep comfy while towing heavy loads
Hot on the heels of Ram revealing a new face and other upgrades for its HD pickup, Ford announced improvements to the 2025 F-Series Super Duty. For the as-yet uninitiated, Super Duty is Ford's naming scheme for its F-250 and F-350 heavy-duty pickups. (Even larger variants exist, but the F-250 and F-350 are by far the most popular with buyers who don't run construction yards.) The Blue Oval's updated truck introduces new packages for folks who want a heavy-duty rig with a luxurious interior. There's also better towing tech, and Ford is taking orders for the Super Duty now.
The 2025 Super Duty gains a new Platinum Plus package that features a body with a satin finish for the front grille and bits of shiny chrome trim. Inside, these trucks have perforated Venetian Leather seats in the grayish shade of Smoked Truffle. These trucks also have a 2.0-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard system to run tools or camping equipment for outdoor-focused customers.
Meanwhile, the Super Duty in the Platinum grade gains black elements for the grille, tailgate trim and door handles. Inside, this trim features a Black Onyx cabin with Platinum Blue accents. The Lariat trim features Ford's ActiveX upholstery, which uses synthetic fabric.
The Super Duty lineup also features two new colors. Buyers can now get the shades Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
Customers who frequently use their Super Duty for towing can look forward to some new tech. Ford's new Trailer Technology bundles include features like auxiliary cameras, blind-spot warning, and tire pressure monitoring for the trailer.
The XL, XLT and Lariat grades still come with a 6.8-liter V8 making 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. The King Ranch and Platinum grades get a standard 7.3-liter V8 with 430 hp and 485 lb-ft. Finally, the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 Power Stroke is available with 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft or 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft, depending on the truck's trim. All of the powertrains come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Ford's pickup rivals at Ram haven't yet provided full technical details about its heavy-duty trucks. Rumors suggest it might offer a single tune of the current 6.7-liter inline-six turbodiesel Cummins powerplant with more power than the Ford's Power Stroke turbodiesel. Will the F-Series Super Duty stay at the top of the HD truck heap? Time will tell, but we know for sure the updated truck's improved interior options and upgraded towing tech should make heavy hauling much easier.