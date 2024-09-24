A New 2025 Ram 2500 Is Coming Soon; Here's What to Expect

The Ram 1500 got a major refresh for 2025, and the biggest news was that the V8 is gone. While some may lament the change, we didn't mind the 3.0-liter straight-six engine Ram swapped the old eight-cylinder for one bit. Now it's the Ram 2500's turn to get the same raft of updates. Here's what you can expect from the 1500's bigger, burlier sibling.

Exterior styling tweaks

Ram says it's in the last phases of testing the new 2500, and it offered us some images so we can get an idea of what to expect the refreshed pickup to look like. The automaker didn't give any details on what's actually new, so think of this as a teaser.

As is typically the case with midcycle refreshes, the changes, on the outside at least, are iterative. The grille seemingly gets bigger, and the taillights have a new look to them. The headlights see a bigger change because, for 2025, there are twice as many. The new split-headlight motif looks like it positions the main beams and daytime running lights in the upper cluster and the turn signals in the lower cluster.