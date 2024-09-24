- The 2025 Ram 2500 is coming soon.
A New 2025 Ram 2500 Is Coming Soon; Here's What to Expect
Expect updates inside, outside, and under the hood
The Ram 1500 got a major refresh for 2025, and the biggest news was that the V8 is gone. While some may lament the change, we didn't mind the 3.0-liter straight-six engine Ram swapped the old eight-cylinder for one bit. Now it's the Ram 2500's turn to get the same raft of updates. Here's what you can expect from the 1500's bigger, burlier sibling.
Exterior styling tweaks
Ram says it's in the last phases of testing the new 2500, and it offered us some images so we can get an idea of what to expect the refreshed pickup to look like. The automaker didn't give any details on what's actually new, so think of this as a teaser.
As is typically the case with midcycle refreshes, the changes, on the outside at least, are iterative. The grille seemingly gets bigger, and the taillights have a new look to them. The headlights see a bigger change because, for 2025, there are twice as many. The new split-headlight motif looks like it positions the main beams and daytime running lights in the upper cluster and the turn signals in the lower cluster.
Another functional change is what appears to be the addition of what is likely a heat extractor on the hood. The vent will likely work to pull hot air out of the engine bay to help keep the engine cool and prevent overheating when towing larger loads.
One diesel to rule them all
Ram currently sells two configurations of its 6.7-liter inline-six turbocharged Cummins diesel engine, but rumors suggest that Ram is going to pare that down to just one. The turbodiesel will be more powerful than either of the two options on sale right now and will be used in both the 2500 and the even burlier 3500 models. Reports also suggest that there will be a new eight-speed automatic transmission by ZF (the same company that makes the transmission in the BMW M3, interestingly) paired to that more powerful diesel motor. The current diesel engines have to make do with six speeds, and the extra gears will likely result in better fuel economy.
For those who prefer burning gasoline, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The gas-powered 6.4-liter V8 that's currently the standard engine for the 2500 is likely to stick around for a little longer. It is expectd to stay pretty much entirely unchanged, which means it should still make 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque.
The rest of the refresh will be considerably lighter. The interior won't change much unless Ram decides to bring the top-of-the-line Tungsten model to the 2500's lineup. The 1500's Tungsten trim brings with it a ritzed-up interior, some new tech, and a Klipsch audio system. We don't necessarily expect this trim to come to the 2500, however.
We'll get more info on the 2025 Ram 2500 like pricing, any new tech, and other detail changes in the near future.