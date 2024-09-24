Skip to main content

A New 2025 Ram 2500 Is Coming Soon; Here's What to Expect

Expect updates inside, outside, and under the hood

2025 Ram Rebel Heavy Duty front three quarter
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The 2025 Ram 2500 is coming soon.
  • Ram offered us a sneak peek at the styling of its refreshed heavy-duty pickup.
  • But we know more is coming, so here's what you can expect.

The Ram 1500 got a major refresh for 2025, and the biggest news was that the V8 is gone. While some may lament the change, we didn't mind the 3.0-liter straight-six engine Ram swapped the old eight-cylinder for one bit. Now it's the Ram 2500's turn to get the same raft of updates. Here's what you can expect from the 1500's bigger, burlier sibling. 

Exterior styling tweaks

Ram says it's in the last phases of testing the new 2500, and it offered us some images so we can get an idea of what to expect the refreshed pickup to look like. The automaker didn't give any details on what's actually new, so think of this as a teaser. 

As is typically the case with midcycle refreshes, the changes, on the outside at least, are iterative. The grille seemingly gets bigger, and the taillights have a new look to them. The headlights see a bigger change because, for 2025, there are twice as many. The new split-headlight motif looks like it positions the main beams and daytime running lights in the upper cluster and the turn signals in the lower cluster. 

See 495 2025 Ram 1500 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
2025 Ram Heavy Duty and Chassis Cab front

Another functional change is what appears to be the addition of what is likely a heat extractor on the hood. The vent will likely work to pull hot air out of the engine bay to help keep the engine cool and prevent overheating when towing larger loads. 

One diesel to rule them all

Ram currently sells two configurations of its 6.7-liter inline-six turbocharged Cummins diesel engine, but rumors suggest that Ram is going to pare that down to just one. The turbodiesel will be more powerful than either of the two options on sale right now and will be used in both the 2500 and the even burlier 3500 models. Reports also suggest that there will be a new eight-speed automatic transmission by ZF (the same company that makes the transmission in the BMW M3, interestingly) paired to that more powerful diesel motor. The current diesel engines have to make do with six speeds, and the extra gears will likely result in better fuel economy. 

For those who prefer burning gasoline, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The gas-powered 6.4-liter V8 that's currently the standard engine for the 2500 is likely to stick around for a little longer. It is expectd to stay pretty much entirely unchanged, which means it should still make 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. 

2025 Ram Rebel Heavy Duty rear three quarter

The rest of the refresh will be considerably lighter. The interior won't change much unless Ram decides to bring the top-of-the-line Tungsten model to the 2500's lineup. The 1500's Tungsten trim brings with it a ritzed-up interior, some new tech, and a Klipsch audio system. We don't necessarily expect this trim to come to the 2500, however. 

We'll get more info on the 2025 Ram 2500 like pricing, any new tech, and other detail changes in the near future.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model