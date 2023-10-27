2024 Range Rover Evoque and Velar Review: Small Changes Only Yield Small Improvements

A new generation of tech

Maybe the biggest change for 2024 is the addition of a new infotainment system borrowed from the big Range Rover. Both the Evoque and Velar now feature floating 11.4-inch touchscreen displays with an all-new interface. Generally, it's a step in the right direction. The resolution is much-improved, as is response time. The last system could stutter, but there's no lag when you access a menu or change a setting with the new interface. No issues with Bluetooth connectivity either, another gripe with past Range Rovers.

The navigation is also upgraded, with a logical menu structure menus and easy-to-read maps. We did find the arrow was a little delayed, relative to your actual position, so it's easy to miss a turn on a roundabout if you don't pay attention. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, as are USB-C charging ports in both rows and a wireless charging pad up front.

The problem with the new infotainment system is that it controls too many functions. Previously, both the Evoque and Velar had separate controls for the climate control system, with knobs for the temperatures, buttons for defrost, etc. Now it's all in the touchscreen, meaning it takes a couple of taps to change the temperature or fan speed or switch on the heated seats. This isn't a problem exclusive to Range Rover, as the infotainment system from BMW has some of the same issues, but it's a definite step backward in terms of how easy it is to use.

On the plus side, both models come with an impressive suite of standard driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and parking sensors all around, with a surround-view camera optional. The adaptive cruise works well in both vehicles, keeping a good gap without being too aggressive on the brake or gas. Lane centering worked well on the Velar, keeping the SUV in the middle of its lane without bouncing back and forth between the lines. On the other hand, the Evoque never seemed to know where the lane lines were on the road.