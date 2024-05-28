2025 BMW 3 Series First Look: More Power, Sharper Chassis, Fresh Interior

BMW's Ultimate Driving Machine mantra has been muddled over the last few years. Some of its cars (like the sensational M5 CS) have nailed the brief, but that didn’t always translate in the brand’s entry-level options. As we noted in our review of the 2024 330i, our test car suffered from an overly firm ride, which put it behind some of its rivals in the compact luxury car segment.

The German brand strives to correct that with new chassis tuning for 2025, which it says “improves the balance between capable and comfortable.” Small changes all throughout the car will bring about this change, including tiny tweaks like a stiffer mounting connecting the rear dampers to the body and even lighter steering in Comfort mode.

BMW didn’t forget about the 3 Series’ aesthetic appeal on the outside either. The front and rear bumpers get slightly more flair, and two new colors are available to 3 Series buyers — Arctic Race Blue metallic and Vegas Red metallic. For an additional fee, Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic are also offered. Choosing the 330i with the M Sport package opens up the option to choose 19-inch M alloy wheels in bi-color or Jet Black with a double-spoke pattern; these are standard on M340i models. A Y-spoke design may be selected as a BMW Individual option.