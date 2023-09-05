Aston Martin Peers Into the EV Future

“This is the first example of this huge uptick in performance for our sports cars,” Newton said in an interview with Edmunds. “This is really a statement piece of what's to come.”

Comparisons to its predecessor, the DB11, are flying. Most DB11s were equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, while the coupe was uniquely available with the 5.2-liter V12 shared with the DBS. Its DB12 successor is Mercedes V8-only, but Newton says the calibration, throttle mapping and tuning are uniquely Aston Martin. And while the chassis is based on the DB11’s, there are significant improvements.

“Globally, it's about eight percent stiffer,” Newton says. “That's really the starting point for everything, especially handling and steering. We put a lot of reengineering into the back of the car and the front of the car to give it better torsional stiffness, but also local stiffness where the suspension and the steering attaches to the car.”