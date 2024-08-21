It's amazing what new software can do

Aston Martin's new infotainment system lives in a standard 10.3-inch touchscreen display perched high atop the dashboard. The old system was plagued by laggy inputs, zero smartphone connectivity outside of Bluetooth, and a rearview camera that was so pixelated it felt like an homage to cathode-ray tube televisions. Those sins have all been washed away.

As a whole, the new system feels significantly more responsive and the menu structure more intuitive. There's wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and Aston Martin says its hardware is already set up to handle the next generation of Apple CarPlay, whenever that arrives. Aston also added a new surround-view camera system with a 3D view of the vehicle that makes parking and low-speed maneuvers much simpler. No more 8-bit low-res views here.

What else is new? Customers complained about the placement of the gear selector, so it's been moved from its previously awkward location above the screen to a more logical spot in the center console. There are also physical controls for many of the climate and vehicle functions, so kudos to Aston for resisting the urge to fold those into the multimedia system.

The DBX707 is large enough to serve as a family vehicle, with ample backseat room for adult passengers or car seats. There's also 22.5 cubic feet of cargo room — a bit less than most compact SUVs offer, but still plenty of space for luggage. Plus, there's an underfloor storage bin to hide items you want to keep out of sight.