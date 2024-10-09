- The next addition to Acura's lineup is a compact crossover: the 2025 ADX.
- The ADX will have a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and come with an optional Bang & Olufsen stereo.
- Look for the new ADX to debut this fall, likely at the 2024 LA Auto Show.
2025 Acura ADX Teased, Will Debut This Fall
Think of it as an Integra SUV
The 2025 Acura ADX crossover is coming soon, and a handful of new teaser images are giving us our first look at the compact SUV. We still don't have any official specs or details, but we do know we won't have to wait much longer: Acura says the ADX will make its debut this fall. And our best guess suggests November, just in time for the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Acura calls the ADX a "gateway" to the brand, and it's positioning the SUV alongside its Integra hatchback. That means it should start in the $35,000 range on the low end, with top trims cresting $40,000.
What will you get for that coin? For starters, a turbocharged engine — likely the 200-horsepower 1.5-liter inline-four found in the Integra — though we highly doubt the ADX will come with its hatchback sibling's optional six-speed manual transmission. Instead, expect the ADX to rely on a continuously variable automatic transmission, with front-wheel drive standard and all-wheel drive (probably) optional.
Acura says the ADX will be available with fancy features like a panoramic moonroof, heated and cooled front seats, and a Bang & Olufsen stereo. We also expect lots of standard tech features, possibly including the new Google built-in software that's been making its way to other Acura (and Honda) models.
Stay tuned for more details about the Integra-esque ADX as they become available. Oh, and obviously, consider our fingers crossed for a hot ADX Type S. (We can dream, right?)