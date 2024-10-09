2025 Acura ADX Teased, Will Debut This Fall

The 2025 Acura ADX crossover is coming soon, and a handful of new teaser images are giving us our first look at the compact SUV. We still don't have any official specs or details, but we do know we won't have to wait much longer: Acura says the ADX will make its debut this fall. And our best guess suggests November, just in time for the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Acura calls the ADX a "gateway" to the brand, and it's positioning the SUV alongside its Integra hatchback. That means it should start in the $35,000 range on the low end, with top trims cresting $40,000.