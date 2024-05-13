Mercedes-Benz says the new G 550 can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, which is an 0.3-second improvement over its V8-powered forebear. Still, nothing beats the bassy roar of that old 4.0-liter engine — especially combined with the hearty exhaust rumble from the G-wagen's side pipes. What the G gains in quickness — and what it'll likely gain in fuel efficiency — is canceled out by what it's lost in character. Womp womp.

No matter, the G 550 still drives like it did before. To call it dynamic would be a stretch, but there's definitely something entertaining about the way this cinder block on wheels pitches and dives and rolls through corners. The steering is light in the default Comfort mode but weights up a bit when you switch to Sport. No, you can't get the trick AMG Active Ride Control suspension that's available on the G 63. But come on, it's not like anyone's buying a G 550 for its ability to carve canyons. There aren't that many curves in downtown Beverly Hills.

Off-road, the G 550 continues to be a leather-lined Swiss Army knife of mud-slinging, rock-crawling capability. It has approach and departure angles of 30 degrees and 31 degrees, respectively, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance. (Mind those side pipes, of course.) Three locking differentials and a low-range four-wheel-drive system will help you manage power between all four wheels, and if things get super wet — like they did while I was testing the new G 550 in southern France — you can ford over 2 feet of water.