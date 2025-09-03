Why Our Tesla Model 3 Performance Is an Excellent Los Angeles City Car

One-pedal driving FTW

One-pedal driving in sporadic stop-and-go traffic is a game-changer; it's so much better than using the brake and accelerator in a gas car. It's smooth and a lot less fatiguing. You're probably thinking, "Why doesn't he use Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech for maximum fatigue reduction?" Well, personally, I'm not a fan of a system that uses cameras as its primary source for navigational data collection. If you've seen a Waymo driverless taxi, you'll know what I mean. Plus, the system still has several weird quirks — things we also experience in our 2026 Tesla Model Y.

For those of you who live in Los Angeles or any large U.S. city, you'll know that having a quick burst of acceleration at the ready can be the difference between turning left or becoming a traffic hazard. The Model 3 Performance has acceleration in spades. Getting up to freeway speeds or quickly overtaking a slower car can be done with surgical precision. In my usual daily driver, a Mazda CX-5, I typically have to time a maneuver by considering the lag between pressing the accelerator pedal and the engine actually kicking in and getting up to speed. In the Tesla, it's instant, one-shot forward motion.

Driving the Tesla is quite enjoyable overall. The steering feels tight and direct, and the smooth acceleration and one-pedal driving from regenerative braking make for a calm, relaxing ride. The suspension is firm but not uncomfortable. You will feel and hear bigger bumps, but in most cases, the car comes across as confidently planted on the road.