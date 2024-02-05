How does the eSprinter drive?

There are few differences between the eSprinter and its closest in-house diesel peer. All of them give a slight drivability edge to the eSprinter. Acceleration is one area. The diesel has a torque advantage on paper but there is noticeable turbo lag before it delivers full power. Torque from the eSprinter battery, however, is instant and allows for a smoother experience, especially in stop-and-go conditions.

Braking is another differentiator. The regenerative braking of the eSprinter makes driving easier in most situations. During our drive it was hit-or-miss in D Auto, one of the van's five driving modes. In D Auto, the van has a say in when it should apply the brake. Downhill it can be great. When it unexpectedly jabs on the brakes because a car changed lanes well ahead of you, it's less great.

Finally, expect the unladen ride of the eSprinter to be a bit smoother thanks to the weight of the battery pack and its low placement, beneath the load floor.