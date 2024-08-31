Driving the 1970 Mercedes-Benz C111, a 54-Year-Old Concept That Still Looks Like the Future

Why the insanity? The four-rotor engine produced around 350 horsepower — remember, this was 1970 — and could reportedly reach a top speed of 186 mph. This made it the second-most powerful of all the C111s, behind the final 493-hp twin-turbo V8 version that arrived almost a decade later.

My first memory of this C111 is seeing it parked next to a Reliable transport trailer while a team of Mercedes-Benz handlers added oil to the engine. But I digress, that's more a quirk — a feature, not a bug — of the rotary engine. The C111 itself is a marvel, done up in orange with bodywork that looks like it could've come out of the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or even '90s. Even in 2024, it's a fresh look. Credit the staying power of the wedge shape. Perhaps that's why wedges got their own special class at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The gullwing doors are short and super light, and getting in the C111 is best achieved by going butt-first over the wide sill and sort of plunking yourself into the (plaid!) driver's seat. You'll recognize the steering wheel from other 1970s Mercedes-Benz products, but everything else is unique, and has this almost comical, Batmobile-esque appearance. The tall metal shifter, the quad gauges atop the center stack, the vertically oriented air conditioning — it's all a bit weird (in a good way). Closing the door requires you to duck your head and give the lever a good slam. Headroom? Not in high supply. I'm 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and the top of my noggin is brushing up against the roof the whole time.