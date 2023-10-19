We Tested the Best Hands-Free Driving Systems and Picked a Winner

In this comparison, we’re testing what we think are the best and latest Level 2 hands-free driving systems from Ford, General Motors and BMW. We also brought a Tesla along to see how its Full Self-Driving technology compares.

Meet the contenders

Repping Ford is the Mustang Mach-E GT, equipped with BlueCruise 1.3. In this update, Ford improved the car’s lane-tracing abilities and added an automatic lane-change feature. Two things that (in theory, at least) should be nice upgrades. In the GM corner, we have a Cadillac CT4-V rocking the company’s Super Cruise system. Since its debut several years ago, GM has been making constant tweaks to keep Super Cruise at the top of its game.

The BMW i7 features the most recent version of Driving Assistant Plus, meaning that the hands-free feature now works up to 70 miles per hour. This is a big improvement over the prior version, which only allowed it up to 40 mph. And finally, our long-term test car, the Tesla Model Y Performance featuring Autopilot with Full Self-Driving (or FSD). Ironically, this is the only system here that requires you to keep your hands on the wheel at all times, but it’s also the only one that can be activated on city streets.

Picking a winner

Choosing an outright winner in this competition was a harder task than we initially imagined. We judged the cars based on how easy their systems were to activate, how they handled a variety of situations on the highway, and how much they cost (if anything) to the consumer.

In the end, one system was the strongest all-around performer but the main takeaway here is that Level 2 systems can all be a little sketchy at times. The road to autonomy is a complicated one, and while hands-free driving is a major milestone, we are still a long way from the finish line.