"My God! What have I done?" David Byrne's immortal lyrics have haunted the hallways of BMW's design studio since 2020, when the winner of a competition to pen the world's ugliest car was given the production green light by a well-meaning executive who wasn't in on the joke. Say what you will about the BMW M4's Angry Beavers-inspired front end; at least it drives well and the interior is nice. Those last two points are important, as the impending refresh leans into both. The M4 is updated for 2025 — adding more power and tech — following enhancements that BMW made to the sport coupe and convertible for last year.

Changes to the exterior are headlined by revised headlight, daytime running light and taillight designs, with the latter featuring standard laser light technology. The classic BMC roundel badges have new surrounds, and new black or red graphics packages are available for the hood and trunklid.