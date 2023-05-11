- A new Lexus GX is coming soon.
A New Lexus GX Is Coming and It Looks Sharp
Literally, look at how pointy it is!
The current Lexus GX isn't just old — it's basically a fossil. The current GX was released for the 2009 model year, and that means it's nearly old enough to vote. It's so old, in fact, that the BMW X5 has been fully redesigned or face-lifted a total of four times since its initial release. The GX even still comes with a CD player. But now, finally, we know that Lexus has a new GX on the way thanks to two new teaser images released by Lexus.
The thing is, that's all we got. There was nothing else announced alongside the two photos of what is a tough-looking SUV. But that doesn't mean we don't have anything to go on. The new GX will likely be based on Toyota's GA-F body-on-frame architecture. This is the same structure that underpins the current Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and the Lexus LX (among a few others we don't get here in the U.S. like the Land Cruiser). The GX will likely go forward with a two-row layout, leaving three-row people carrier duties to the upcoming (and yet unreleased) Lexus TX.
We also fully expect to see the Tundra's powertrains underneath the hood of the new GX. Though the GX is one of the last body-on-frame SUVs that currently features a naturally aspirated V8, that engine only makes 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque and is extremely thirsty. The Tundra's available i-Force Max powertrain — which combines a turbocharged V6 and a hybrid electric motor — makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. In today's market where the GX is positively underpowered, a much beefier powertrain like the i-Force Max should bring it right in line with the rest of its competition.
We also expect the GX to carry over its tough, off-road-ready prerogative. It will likely come as standard with a full-time four-wheel-drive system (as the current GX does) and plenty of helpful off-road tech like hill descent control and multiple camera angles to make crawling around rocks a little easier. We also hope Lexus makes the cabin a bit more spacious, refines the suite of driver aids, and makes the ride a little more compliant over rough pavement. And with teaser images starting to trickle out, there isn't much longer to wait.
Edmunds says
The new GX can't come soon enough.