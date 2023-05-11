A New Lexus GX Is Coming and It Looks Sharp

The current Lexus GX isn't just old — it's basically a fossil. The current GX was released for the 2009 model year, and that means it's nearly old enough to vote. It's so old, in fact, that the BMW X5 has been fully redesigned or face-lifted a total of four times since its initial release. The GX even still comes with a CD player. But now, finally, we know that Lexus has a new GX on the way thanks to two new teaser images released by Lexus.

The thing is, that's all we got. There was nothing else announced alongside the two photos of what is a tough-looking SUV. But that doesn't mean we don't have anything to go on. The new GX will likely be based on Toyota's GA-F body-on-frame architecture. This is the same structure that underpins the current Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and the Lexus LX (among a few others we don't get here in the U.S. like the Land Cruiser). The GX will likely go forward with a two-row layout, leaving three-row people carrier duties to the upcoming (and yet unreleased) Lexus TX.