Driven: The 2024 Kia EV9 Lives Up to the Hype

The 2024 Kia EV9 is not only the super-sized sibling of the Kia EV6, but this all-new model is intended to be Kia's flagship vehicle. It's a fully electric three-row SUV packed with smart technology set within a spacious interior. But Kia won't have you thinking the EV9 is just a futuristic Telluride with a pair of electric motors; the automaker claims the EV9 kickstarts Kia's commitment to being "a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification."

Say what? Well, in terms of the EV9, this means several leaps forward in electric motoring. For one, your party of seven can all ride in the same electron-sipping vehicle. With a third row of seating, the EV9 opens up electric vehicle ownership to groups that were previously too large to consider one. And although pricing hasn't been announced just yet, we're anticipating not having to crack the wallet too wide either — at least when you compare the EV9 to competitors like the Tesla Model X or Rivian R1S. We're hoping to see this three-row EV start at less than $60,000.