- We drove the new Kia EV9 and came away dazzled by its practicality and smooth driving demeanor.
- Best-case scenario for range should be around 300 miles.
- The EV9 will go on sale at the end of this year and (hopefully) start at less than $60,000.
Driven: The 2024 Kia EV9 Lives Up to the Hype
Dare we say it's even better than the Telluride?
The 2024 Kia EV9 is not only the super-sized sibling of the Kia EV6, but this all-new model is intended to be Kia's flagship vehicle. It's a fully electric three-row SUV packed with smart technology set within a spacious interior. But Kia won't have you thinking the EV9 is just a futuristic Telluride with a pair of electric motors; the automaker claims the EV9 kickstarts Kia's commitment to being "a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification."
Say what? Well, in terms of the EV9, this means several leaps forward in electric motoring. For one, your party of seven can all ride in the same electron-sipping vehicle. With a third row of seating, the EV9 opens up electric vehicle ownership to groups that were previously too large to consider one. And although pricing hasn't been announced just yet, we're anticipating not having to crack the wallet too wide either — at least when you compare the EV9 to competitors like the Tesla Model X or Rivian R1S. We're hoping to see this three-row EV start at less than $60,000.
An EV fit for a family
We drove more than 300 miles in two days and came away very satisfied with how comfortable the EV9 is over long driving stints. The seats are supportive with thick side bolsters and adjustable lumbar support. Both the front and middle row of seats come with optional heating and ventilation functions and even massage if you want it.
Roughly the same size as a Telluride but with a wheelbase 8 inches longer, the EV9 feels cavernous. Similar to the Telluride, the EV9 dazzles upon entry — everything from the small design details to the actual materials used throughout the cabin feel clever and inspired. The dashboard is attractive, the large display screen is clean, the seats are comfortable, and the sense of space is palpable. You also won’t find trendy plastic piano black surfaces inside the EV9. The electric SUV uses newer sustainable materials to create materials and textiles that feel good to the touch — and your conscience.
There are many things to love about the EV9, but its biggest strength is that airy, spacious cabin. The interior feels open enough that you have room to breathe and relax, even when it's fully occupied. The EV9's long wheelbase provides generous interior space for both passengers and cargo. The third row fit a pair of our 6-foot-tall colleagues without complaints, and the captain's chairs in the second row can recline and slide forward and back. (A traditional three-seat middle row is available for maximum people-carrying capacity.) Headroom and legroom are ample in all rows thanks to the EV9's boxy exterior styling. The EV9 has three legitimately usable rows of seats for adults, not just kids.
Power and poise on the road
The EV9 is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Kia's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. If that sounds familiar, it's because this is the same platform that the EV6 rides on.
At 76.1 kWh, the EV9's base battery size is slightly down on capacity compared to its smaller sibling (which has a 77.4-kW pack) and is only offered with a single rear motor that produces a modest 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Kia says this rear-wheel-drive model, referred to as the RWD Standard, can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just under 9 seconds. The estimated range for this version should be north of 250 miles.
Buyers can also opt for a larger 99.8-kWh battery pack. The entry-level variant is called the RWD Long Range, and, confoundingly, makes do with a less potent rear motor. It makes 201 hp in this application, and this, plus the extra weight of the larger battery, contribute to a lethargic 0-60 time north of 9 seconds. That said, this should be the EV9 that offers the longest driving range. Kia says this model, with 19-inch wheels, can drive more than 300 miles before recharging.
At the top of the range is an all-wheel-drive GT-Line trim, which adds a second motor at the front axle. Output climbs to 379 hp and up to 516 lb-ft of torque, giving the EV9 the grunt to sprint to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds flat.
Kia joins the growing number of automakers charging extra for content included in the vehicle from the get-go. A Boost feature will be sold via the in-vehicle Kia Connect Store, unlocking a full 516 lb-ft of torque and reducing the 0-60 mph time to 5.0 seconds The GT-Line comes standard with this feature, and it will be optional on lower trims.
With such a big discrepancy in power output, the single-motor versions of the EV9 are bound to be a different experience. For our early first drive opportunity, Kia limited us to the most powerful versions of the SUV (hmmm, wonder why).
Even in the pouring rain of our drive event, this family-sized Kia is quiet, comfortable and well-mannered, even beyond that of its beloved Telluride sibling. In terms of overall poise and refinement, this is a fantastic electric SUV that has the driving characteristics of something with a luxury badge.
The dual-motor EV9 delivers plenty of torque right off the line. Just about every EV feels quick these days, but even with that context, the EV9 pulls harder than you expect. It's not in the same league as a Tesla Model X or Rivian R1S, but a dual-motor EV9 will feel like a NASA rocket for anyone who currently drives a gas-powered SUV.
Just like in the EV6, we love Kia's variable brake regeneration modes. As the driver, you can use full one-pedal driving and not even touch the brake pedal when coming to a stop, or dial it back to make it coast more like a conventional gas-powered car. We have great things to say about the EV9's suspension tuning and ride quality, but our test car was Korean-spec, and the U.S. version will apparently be quite different — more to come on that front.
Tech that will improve with time
The Kia EV9 will come hardware-ready to accommodate Level 3 autonomous driving. That said, without government approval in hand, the company isn't making any promises as to when it will be available in the U.S. market.
The HDP system (Highway Driving Pilot) consists of 15 sensors — including two lidar arrays — and allows for Level 3 autonomy, which means it's hands-off and shouldn't require the driver to monitor the road constantly. Prior to the regulatory greenlight, the HDP system will function as a new and improved version of what we have in Kia's current lineup of cars, known as Highway Driving Assist.
Kia always excels at packing in a lot of features for the money, and as the brand's new flagship model, we expect the EV9 to be loaded to the brim. The twin 12.3-inch displays ahead of the driver are sleeker-looking than in other Kia models and use the automaker's latest infotainment software. That said, we still don’t understand why Kia is reluctant to add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the mix — you still have to plug in your phone to get either up and running. The good news is that this new tech suite is quicker to respond and looks higher-res in person. It's a nice upgrade over what we're used to from the company.
Edmunds says
The EV9 has the potential to be a game-changer, not only for its range and value. As the first non-luxury electric three-row vehicle to hit the market, it also opens the doors of EV ownership to a much broader audience. Combine those upsides with the EV9's sharp, futuristic looks and creature comforts, and this SUV is one to watch.