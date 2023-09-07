2024 Jeep Wrangler vs. Ford Bronco: Legends Go Head-to-Head

"Could it be that the Bronco was one of the best things to happen to the Wrangler?" That's the question that our host, Jason Lewis, is pondering as he puts these two off-road titans head-to-head in our latest comparison video. The contenders are the newly refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, packing a slew of technology and cabin updates, versus an esteemed member of our long-term fleet, the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Wrangler enjoyed an unchallenged perch atop the boulder pile for many years, until the Bronco came back a few years ago and fired a salvo across the Jeep's bow that it could not ignore. Since it returned, the Bronco has had the better-appointed and more spacious cabin. And it had a big advantage in technology as well. These are gaps the Wrangler tried to address in its refresh, gaining a new infotainment screen and other improvements that are meant to make it quieter and better to drive on the road.

Any competition between these two needs to include an off-road component, where the vehicles' divergent approaches on suspension — an independent front suspension for the Bronco versus the Wrangler's solid front axle — lead to major differences in performance and comfort. We know that folks who are firmly entrenched on either side will want to see their rig of choice come out on top, but we still think it's worth taking a gander to see how these trail kings perform when tested back-to-back in a variety of environments.