2024 Jeep Wrangler vs. Ford Bronco: Legends Go Head-to-Head

Can the refreshed Wrangler keep up with our long-term Bronco?

2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2021 Ford Bronco front
  • Brian Wongby
    Senior Reviews Editor
    Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.
  • The refreshed 2024 Wrangler has significant interior and technology upgrades.
  • We compare it against our long-term Ford Bronco to see if the changes make the Jeep more competitive.
  • We also venture off the beaten path for an old-fashioned off-road showdown.
  • Check out our video to see if we crown a new king of the hill!

"Could it be that the Bronco was one of the best things to happen to the Wrangler?" That's the question that our host, Jason Lewis, is pondering as he puts these two off-road titans head-to-head in our latest comparison video. The contenders are the newly refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, packing a slew of technology and cabin updates, versus an esteemed member of our long-term fleet, the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The Wrangler enjoyed an unchallenged perch atop the boulder pile for many years, until the Bronco came back a few years ago and fired a salvo across the Jeep's bow that it could not ignore. Since it returned, the Bronco has had the better-appointed and more spacious cabin. And it had a big advantage in technology as well. These are gaps the Wrangler tried to address in its refresh, gaining a new infotainment screen and other improvements that are meant to make it quieter and better to drive on the road.

Any competition between these two needs to include an off-road component, where the vehicles' divergent approaches on suspension — an independent front suspension for the Bronco versus the Wrangler's solid front axle — lead to major differences in performance and comfort. We know that folks who are firmly entrenched on either side will want to see their rig of choice come out on top, but we still think it's worth taking a gander to see how these trail kings perform when tested back-to-back in a variety of environments.

Edmunds says

To find out which of these two off-road champions our host would rather drive off in, check out our video! And if you agree or disagree, be sure to let us know in the YouTube comments (which we're sure will be civil with these two competitors, right?).

