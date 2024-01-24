- Hyundai has given the all-new, and very boxy, Santa Fe a price tag.
- It starts at just over $35,000, quite a bit more than the $30,085 of last year's Santa Fe.
- Hybrid versions start out at a higher price but, trim for trim, cost the same as gas-only models.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Costs $35,345
The hybrid Santa Fe starts at $38,345
The Hyundai Santa Fe has been recently reborn as an all-new, heavily Land Rover Defender-inspired off-road-ready SUV. We've already had our first crack at the Santa Fe from behind the wheel, and the news is better than good. But now Hyundai has told us how much all the new duds and fresh looks will cost, and the Santa Fe starts at $35,345 for the base Santa Fe.
That's the starting price for the gas-only Santa Fe, all of which are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 277 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and sends power through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four. There are plenty of trims to cover, so check out our chart below for the full pricing breakdown.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing (including destination charges)
Santa Fe trim
Front-wheel drive
All-wheel drive
|SE
|$35,345
|$37,145
|SEL
|$37,845
|$39,645
|XRT
|N/a
|$41,995
|Limited
|$44,745
|$46,545
|Calligraphy
|$47,895
|$49,695
Hyundai also released pricing for the Santa Fe Hybrid. It's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor. The EPA hasn't rated the Santa Fe Hybrid yet (or the gas-only model for that matter), but we expect it to be similar to or better than the previous generation's 34 mpg combined (36 city/31 highway).
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid pricing (including destination charges)
Santa Fe Hybrid trim
Front-wheel drive
All-wheel drive
|SEL
|$38,345
|$40,145
|Limited
|$45,245
|$47,045
|Calligraphy
|$48,395
|$50,195
Hyundai says gas-powered models are arriving at dealerships now, with hybrid models coming later this spring. If you're interested in one of the boxiest new cars we've ever seen (that just so happens to be great to drive), you might want to start checking out your local Hyundai dealer.
Edmunds says
We haven't had a Santa Fe in for our gamut of tests yet, but once we do we'll be sure to render a full verdict.