The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Costs $35,345

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been recently reborn as an all-new, heavily Land Rover Defender-inspired off-road-ready SUV. We've already had our first crack at the Santa Fe from behind the wheel, and the news is better than good. But now Hyundai has told us how much all the new duds and fresh looks will cost, and the Santa Fe starts at $35,345 for the base Santa Fe.

That's the starting price for the gas-only Santa Fe, all of which are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 277 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and sends power through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four. There are plenty of trims to cover, so check out our chart below for the full pricing breakdown.