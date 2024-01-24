Skip to main content
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Costs $35,345

The hybrid Santa Fe starts at $38,345

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Picture
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Hyundai has given the all-new, and very boxy, Santa Fe a price tag.
  • It starts at just over $35,000, quite a bit more than the $30,085 of last year's Santa Fe.
  • Hybrid versions start out at a higher price but, trim for trim, cost the same as gas-only models.

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been recently reborn as an all-new, heavily Land Rover Defender-inspired off-road-ready SUV. We've already had our first crack at the Santa Fe from behind the wheel, and the news is better than good. But now Hyundai has told us how much all the new duds and fresh looks will cost, and the Santa Fe starts at $35,345 for the base Santa Fe.

That's the starting price for the gas-only Santa Fe, all of which are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It makes 277 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque and sends power through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four. There are plenty of trims to cover, so check out our chart below for the full pricing breakdown.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe pricing (including destination charges)

Edmunds logo
Santa Fe trim
Front-wheel drive
All-wheel drive
SE$35,345$37,145
SEL$37,845$39,645
XRTN/a$41,995
Limited$44,745$46,545
Calligraphy$47,895$49,695

Hyundai also released pricing for the Santa Fe Hybrid. It's powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor. The EPA hasn't rated the Santa Fe Hybrid yet (or the gas-only model for that matter), but we expect it to be similar to or better than the previous generation's 34 mpg combined (36 city/31 highway).

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid pricing (including destination charges)

Edmunds logo
Santa Fe Hybrid trim
Front-wheel drive
All-wheel drive
SEL$38,345$40,145
Limited$45,245$47,045
Calligraphy$48,395$50,195

Hyundai says gas-powered models are arriving at dealerships now, with hybrid models coming later this spring. If you're interested in one of the boxiest new cars we've ever seen (that just so happens to be great to drive), you might want to start checking out your local Hyundai dealer.

Edmunds says

We haven't had a Santa Fe in for our gamut of tests yet, but once we do we'll be sure to render a full verdict.

