2024 GMC Sierra EV Takes the Electric Truck to Fancytown

What's powering the Sierra EV?

We don't have full details yet from GMC, but what has been released is impressive. The Sierra EV has dual electric motors that produce, in its Max Power driving mode, an estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, 90 more horsepower than the Silverado EV's current maximum. That will scoot the Sierra EV from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 4.5 seconds.

That's quite rapid for such a large vehicle but does put it behind the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T we've tested. The Lightning did a 4-second sprint to 60 mph at our test track and the Rivian R1T threw down a 3.5-second time of its own.

There will be five distinct drive modes: Standard, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, My Mode (a customizable setting) and Max Power. Towing capacity is rated at 9,500 pounds, and there was no word of any type of max towing package like the one the Silverado EV will offer that can raise capacity to 20,000 pounds. GMC says, however, that the Sierra EV will have four-wheel steering and have the same CrabWalk feature as the Hummer EV. That allows the truck to turn its rear wheels to the same angle as the front wheels so the truck can move diagonally in tight spaces. One-pedal driving on the maximum regenerative braking setting will also be offered.