Big changes are coming to the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, including an exterior that is both more square-shaped and sportier than the current model. A test mule of Chevy's popular three-row midsize SUV was recently spotted being tested on public roads wearing only a minimum of black and white camouflage.

It appears from these spy photos that the 2024 Traverse will have a blunter and more memorable front-end treatment than the relatively bland design used on the current model. With its stacked front lighting, including slim LEDs above large side air intakes, it shares a strong family resemblance to Chevy's compact Blazer and subcompact Trailblazer SUVs.

Both the large gloss-black front grille with an X-shaped mesh pattern and a rectangular lower intake beneath it appear more vertically oriented than the current Traverse's prow. This follows the recent trend in SUVs of all shapes and sizes to look, well, more like a rugged go-anywhere sport-utility and less like a cushier crossover.

Seen in profile, the Traverse test vehicle rides on five-spoke alloys that nicely fill out the wheelwells. From our perspective, at least in terms of size, if not the exact style, these are reminiscent of the 20-inch black-painted alloys fitted to the current Traverse RS, the most performance-minded trim in the lineup.

Moving toward the rear of the 2024 Traverse tester, a subtle spoiler extends the roof slightly beyond the rear window. Unfortunately, the glass area between the rear doors and tailgate is covered, though it appears the shape is similar to what's found on the 2023 Traverse — meaning Chevy has wisely prioritized outward visibility, versus the impractical coupe-like SUV designs that sprout up at all price points.

Ignore the round and Dumbo-like taillights affixed to the back of this prototype — they're not headed to production. A closer look reveals a hint of horizontally shaped rear lighting peeking out along the sides. Again, this should mimic the slim rear lamp design of Chevy's other SUV offerings, particularly the Blazer.

What else do we know ahead of the 2024 Traverse's arrival later this year? Chevrolet hasn't offered much information, though it's a near certainty the current model's stout 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6, nine-speed automatic transmission, and choice of front- or all-wheel drive will carry over. A hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant is possible given the industry's push toward electrification. However, nothing is confirmed at the time of writing.

A sure bet is that Chevrolet will improve the quality of the Traverse's cabin materials and equip the 2024 model with more tech touches. Considering the smaller, less expensive Blazer comes standard with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we expect Chevy will adopt this system and jettison the smaller screens available on the 2023 Traverse.

Additional active driver-assist features, like blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, could also move from the options list into the column of standard features. Considering the highly competitive nature of the midsize SUV market, pricing should remain relatively unchanged from the current $35,000-$50,000 range.