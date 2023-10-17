Skip to main content
  Report: GMC Sierra EV and Chevy Silverado EV Production at Michigan Plant Delayed

Report: GMC Sierra EV and Chevy Silverado EV Production at Michigan Plant Delayed

This is a big-time announcement for GM

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV
  Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • GM is delaying EV truck production at its Orion assembly plant.
  • The delay comes as a result of stagnant EV demand, not because of the UAW strike.
  • GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit will continue to produce electric trucks.

Reuters reports that General Motors will delay production of its electric pickup trucks at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. GM says the delay at this particular plant is due to waning electric car demand, a trend that has seen EV sales fall from their mid-pandemic high. The automaker's original plan was to start EV truck production at the Orion plant toward the end of 2024, and the start has now been pushed to late 2025.

The delay comes because GM wants "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand." Demand for EVs has not grown as quickly as forecasted, and this has caused a rethink in terms of production for GM. The plan now is to "retime the conversion" of the Orion plant and start producing the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV there by the end of 2025.

The Orion plant currently manufactures the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, but both are due to halt production later this year. According to the Detroit Free Press, about 1,000 workers who currently work at the Orion plant will be transferred to other GM facilities in the state while the plant effectively lies in wait for GM to kickstart EV pickup truck production in earnest.

This is not a complete delay of Silverado EV production, however. The Work Truck version of the Silverado EV is currently manufactured at the Factory Zero plant alongside the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV. At this time it remains unclear whether production of other Silverado EV variants or the upcoming GMC Sierra EV will be affected by the delay to 2025. GM does expect to ramp up assembly at Factory Zero next year, but it hasn't detailed which models will see an uptick in production.

The Detroit Free Press also reported that the delay has nothing to do with the ongoing UAW strike, which has affected the Big Three automakers for nearly five weeks.

Search EV tax credits and rebates in your area
See Electric Vehicle Rebates

Am I Ready for an EV?

EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,000 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.

Edmunds says

More delays in the already troubled saga of GM's EVs could be bad news for those with orders already in place.

