The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Has Less Power, More Range Than the GMC Hummer EV

What is the Silverado EV?

Contrary to what its name suggests, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV isn't really an all-electric variant of the Silverado 1500 pickup. Instead, this is the bowtie's take on the GMC Hummer EV — a truck designed from the ground up to solely be powered by batteries. Like the Hummer, the Silverado EV employs General Motors' flexible and high-voltage, fast-charging Ultium batteries. The Chevy is also equipped with a lot of tech features that make the GMC so enticing, such as the Super Cruise hands-off cruise control system, adaptive air suspension and 17-inch touchscreen. Here's everything we know about the 2024 Silverado EV.

What's under the Silverado EV's hood?

The Silverado EV will initially debut in spring 2023 in the WT, or Work Truck, trim. This bare-bones model will be primarily aimed at fleets rather than the general public. Specs for this basic pickup are a battery pack capable of delivering a Chevrolet-estimated 400 miles of range, four-wheel steering, a coil-spring rear suspension, a front trunk, a 350-kW fast-charging system and an 8,000-pound towing capacity, with a version capable of towing 20,000 pounds due sometime in the future. Like the Hummer EV, the electric Silverado has the capability to charge EVs that have run out of juice, or your house in the case of a blackout. Chevrolet says that the powertrain on this model can deliver up to 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, but it remains to be seen if this will be the output figure for the base model. Pricing for the WT hasn't been announced yet, but models with less range are expected to debut later in the model year, with stickers starting at $39,900 (not including destination and handling charges).

The one more readily available at dealer lots is the RST, and this version is considerably more expensive. Chevrolet is taking the same approach to the Silverado EV as GMC did with the Hummer EV — roll out the fully loaded model first, then follow up with more pedestrian models later on. The price tag for this decked-out Chevy is an eye-watering $105,000 (again, not including destination charges).