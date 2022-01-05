The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Has Less Power, More Range Than the GMC Hummer EV

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Has Less Power, More Range Than the GMC Hummer EV

What is the Silverado EV?

Contrary to what its name suggests, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV isn't really an all-electric variant of the Silverado 1500 pickup. Instead, this is the bowtie's take on the GMC Hummer EV — a truck designed from the ground up to solely be powered by batteries. Like the Hummer, the Silverado EV employs General Motors' flexible and high-voltage, fast-charging Ultium batteries. The Chevy is also equipped with a lot of tech features that make the GMC so enticing, such as the Super Cruise hands-off cruise control system, adaptive air suspension and 17-inch touchscreen. Here's everything we know about the 2024 Silverado EV.

What's under the Silverado EV's hood?

The Silverado EV will initially debut in spring 2023 in the WT, or Work Truck, trim. This bare-bones model will be primarily aimed at fleets rather than the general public. Specs for this basic pickup are a battery pack capable of delivering a Chevrolet-estimated 400 miles of range, four-wheel steering, a coil-spring rear suspension, a front trunk, a 350-kW fast-charging system and an 8,000-pound towing capacity, with a version capable of towing 20,000 pounds due sometime in the future. Like the Hummer EV, the electric Silverado has the capability to charge EVs that have run out of juice, or your house in the case of a blackout. Chevrolet says that the powertrain on this model can deliver up to 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, but it remains to be seen if this will be the output figure for the base model. Pricing for the WT hasn't been announced yet, but models with less range are expected to debut later in the model year, with stickers starting at $39,900 (not including destination and handling charges).

The one more readily available at dealer lots is the RST, and this version is considerably more expensive. Chevrolet is taking the same approach to the Silverado EV as GMC did with the Hummer EV — roll out the fully loaded model first, then follow up with more pedestrian models later on. The price tag for this decked-out Chevy is an eye-watering $105,000 (again, not including destination charges).

So what does a six-figure light-duty pickup look like? The RST promises at least 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque when using the Wide Open Watts launch control mode. That's an impressive amount of thrust — and about 100 hp more powerful than the Ford F-150 Lightning's most potent battery option — though it's worth noting that a similarly priced Hummer EV churns out 830 hp. The RST is equipped with the features noted above on the WT, plus 24-inch wheels, a fixed-glass roof, an adaptive air suspension that can raise or lower the vehicle by 2 inches from the typical ride height, and a higher standard towing capacity, at 10,000 pounds. You also get the Super Cruise system with trailering functionality, which allows you to take your hands off the wheel in certain scenarios, even while towing. Inside, the central touchscreen measures 17 inches, compared to an 11-inch screen on the base model.

We don't have a complete picture of the Silverado EV at the moment — not surprising for a vehicle not due for nearly two years — but at first glance, it doesn't seem as impressive as its Hummer counterpart. The comparable fully loaded GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was only about $5,000 more, boasted a whopping 1,000 horsepower and introduced features such as the so-called Crab Mode, which allows the vehicle to move diagonally at low speeds. To our eyes, the Hummer EV's styling is also far more distinctive. We'll wait till we get behind the wheel of the Chevy before delivering a more definitive take, but it's worth noting that the Hummer EV will be available sooner and for less money by the time the Silverado EV RST is released in fall 2023. On the other hand, the Hummer's maximum estimated range of 329 miles is quite a bit less than the Silverado's, but both will go a bit farther than the maximum-range F-150 Lightning, which is estimated at around 300 miles.

Edmunds says

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is an intriguing take on an electric pickup — one that is far more subdued than the GMC Hummer EV on which it's based. However, the Chevy's lower power output and relatively high price might make the Hummer the more attractive option.

