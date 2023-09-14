However, things look good. BMW has shown an electric M3 of sorts all dressed in camo once already, and Weber even elaborated on what the new M3 could look like. The Neue Klasse can accommodate four electric motors, one for each wheel, but Weber also hinted at the mechanical potential independent motors hold. “You have some settings where you can go deeper into something that is more and more rear-wheel-drive-biased with the control possibilities that you have with electric machines. You can go crazy!” he said, according to the carsales report.

In the same meeting, Weber went on to specify a loose timeline, saying that the new M3 would closely follow the introduction of the Neue Klasse’s production equivalent. Just how “close” was not made clear. What was made clear is that the new electric M3 won’t be an out-and-out replacement for the M3 as we know it. When asked what would become of the S58 inline-six powering the current car, Weber said: “It’s a nice engine; we will certainly make this Euro 7-capable [compliant with EU emissions standards] and other things, so it’s going to happen. We will not have two different classes — there will be coexistence of the solutions in the market.”