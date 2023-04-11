- The Type S is officially the most hardcore Integra you can buy.
- Based largely on the current, and already excellent, Civic Type R, the Type S has a lot to live up to.
- 320 horsepower, a six-speed manual, and a limited-slip differential give it a fighting chance.
2024 Acura Integra Type S First Look: The Hot Integra Is Back!
The first hot Integra in a generation has plenty to live up to
When we first drove the newest incarnation of the new Acura Integra, we liked most of it but weren't too keen on the name. It's a comfortable, value-packed hatchback that serves as an attainable entry point to the Acura brand, but it was missing a little spice that made the Integras of old so special. The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is here to fill that gap and bring some real performance credential to the Integra lineup.
Right off the bat you can tell it means business. The front end features a far more aggressive fascia, and the whole car has been pumped up with wheel arch extensions that make the whole car 2.8 inches wider than the standard Integra. The gaping front end feeds air to the engine, which was taken straight out of the current Civic Type R and breathed on ever so slightly for more power. There's also a vent in the aluminum hood that extracts hot air from the engine bay and sends it up over the car. The rear of the Type S now features a recent Honda signature, three centrally mounted exhaust pipes and a much deeper rear bumper.
Acura has also elected to use the same suspension setup as the Civic Type R. The dual-axis front strut suspension (a suspension system that Honda debuted on the previous-generation FK8 Type R) does its best to mimic the benefits of a double wishbone setup by maintaining traction midcorner while limiting torque steer. The reason Honda/Acura don't use a double-wishbone setup is due both to its complexity and more compact packaging. (A typical strut design is smaller and is easier to fit in front-wheel-drive cars.) The tracks for the Type S are wider than in lesser Integras at both the front and rear, up 1.9 inches and 3.5 inches, respectively, and the Type S features a slightly thicker anti-roll bar.
That aforementioned engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. For those counting, that's 5 (count 'em) more hp than the current Civic Type R — it probably won't make that much of a difference in the real world, but at the end of the day more is more. The Integra Type S sends its power to the front wheels alone through a six-speed manual gearbox that features automatic rev matching for those who haven't quite mastered the art of the heel-and-toe downshift. It can, however, be disabled via the car's interior screen.
Putting that power to the ground are 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. The tires themselves are just over an inch wider than the wheels on the Integra A Spec and, perhaps not surprisingly, identical to the tire specs on the current Civic Type R. Hidden behind those new 19-inch wheels are brakes by Brembo that measure 13.8 inches up front and 12 inches at the rear. The Type S also features adaptive dampers and has three modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+) to help give the Type S a split personality — comfortable when you want it to be and hunkered down when you don't.
Inside the Type S looks a lot like the regular Integra, but there are new performance-oriented seats to help keep you nicely settled in place when you're flinging your hatchback around the local autocross. The driver's seat is adjustable a dozen ways to help tailor it to your body. This is one area where the Type S does go a little further than the Type S, which has seats that are only adjustable in six ways. The seats feature a mix of leather and suede and, unlike the ones in the Type R, they're heated too.
The Integra Type S also comes with all the tech goodies found on the top-spec Integra. That means you get a customizable 10.2-inch instrument cluster that sits in front of the driver and a 9-inch center display that sits atop the dashboard. The Integra also features a 16-speaker ELS audio system (one that we already know well outclasses the Bose system in the Civic Type R). Wirelessly connectible Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as is a head-up display.
The Type S will go on sale in June of this year, but Acura hasn't announced pricing yet. The Civic Type R starts at $44,390, but we expect the Honda's more luxurious counterpart to cost a pretty penny more than that.
Edmunds says
The Civic Type R casts a long shadow, but the Integra Type S is aiming high and we're hoping it lives up to the great expectations.