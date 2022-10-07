2023 Toyota Tundra Trims: Which Is Best?

Now the Tundra is a true competitor to the Ford F-150s and Ram 1500s and Chevrolet Silverados of the world, earning a rating of "Good" in our full-size truck rankings. Recently we took a close look at three trim levels to see how the Tundra has evolved.

Which trucks did we test?

For our comparison, we used these Tundra trims:

Tundra SR5 with the TRD Sport package (mainstream with a bit of flair)

Tundra TRD Pro (the off-roader)

Tundra Capstone (the range-topping luxury model)

This selection provided us with a wide range of capabilities and features across the truck's price range. For 2023, the SR5 starts at $44,265 including the destination fee, while the TRD Pro costs $70,315 and the Capstone costs $77,040 — no small ask, to be sure.

All Tundras are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that starts out making 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. But there's a hybrid version of this engine known as "i-Force Max" that makes an even gutsier 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. In our test, the SR5 had the non-hybrid engine, while the TRD Pro and Capstone rolled with the i-Force Max as standard kit.

How did our three Toyota Tundras perform?