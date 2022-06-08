Skip to main content
Here's How Much the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Costs, and What You Get

A lot more stuff for a much higher price

  Cameron Rogers
    Senior News Editor
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Toyota just announced pricing for the redesigned Sequoia.
  • A new hybrid powertrain and more standard features mean the new Sequoia is much pricier.
  • We think the upgrades are worth the premium.
2023 Toyota Sequoia

The current Toyota Sequoia generation has been on sale since 2008, making it positively ancient by car standards. Luckily, the Sequoia is fully redesigned for 2023 and is equipped with all manner of powertrain, tech and comfort upgrades. After our first brief stint at the wheel, we think it's absolutely worth waiting for the redesigned model. But how much will all that newness cost? Today, Toyota announced pricing for the new 2023 Sequoia, and, well, that powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are going to cost you. Here's the full breakdown.

2023 Toyota Sequoia pricing details

Model
2023 price
2022 price
Increase
SR5 4x2$59,795$51,995$7,800
SR5 4x4$62,795$55,220$7,575
TRD Sport 4x2*$54,710-
TRD Sport 4x4*$57,935-
Limited 4x2$66,195$61,015$5,180
Limited 4x4$69,195$64,240$4,955
Nightshade 4x2-$62,100-
Nightshade 4x4-$65,325-
Platinum 4x2$72,395$68,045$4,350
Platinum 4x4$75,395$71,270$4,125
TRD Pro 4x4$78,395$66,120$12,275
Capstone 4x2$76,795--
Capstone 4x4$79,795--

All prices include $1,495 destination and handling fee.

*The TRD Sport variant will be an add-on package for the 2023 SR5 rather than its own model. Pricing for the 2023 Sequoia SR5 with TRD Sport package was not available at the time of publication.

What am I getting for my money?

2023 Toyota Sequoia

The figures above represent a big jump in the 2023 Sequoia's price — especially on the entry-level SR5 and off-road-oriented TRD Pro models. But you also get quite a lot for your money, starting with the extremely powerful twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid (437 horsepower, 583 lb-ft of torque). It's significantly more potent than the V8 it replaces, and although official EPA figures have not been released yet, we expect it to be much more fuel-efficient as well.

Here are all the other features and goodies the 2023 Sequoia offers, broken down by trim level:

SR5
The SR5 is the affordable Sequoia in the lineup, but it comes chock-full of features, including:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Heated and auto-dimming outside mirrors
  • Sunroof
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Tri-zone climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • 60/40-split second- and third-row seats
  • Cloth upholstery
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Eight-speaker audio system
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Satellite radio
  • Wi-Fi hotspot

Every Sequoia is also equipped with a number of advanced driving aids, such as:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Parking sensors with automatic braking (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking. Applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind or in front of the vehicle)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Toyota and the car in front)
  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sequoia and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Options for the Sequoia SR5 include:

  • SR5 Premium package
    • Hands-free liftgate
    • Faux leather upholstery
    • Power-folding third row
    • 14-inch touchscreen
    • 120-volt household-style power outlet
  • Tow Technology package
    • Digital rearview mirror
    • Trailer backup guidance
  • TRD Sport package
    • 20-inch alloy wheels
    • Bilstein shocks
    • Red engine start button
    • Unique shifter and pedals
  • TRD Off-Road package (4x4 only)
    • TRD Sport package
    • All-terrain tires
    • Monotube Bilstein shocks
    • Protective skid plates
    • Electronic locking rear differential
    • Off-road driving modes
    • Low-speed off-road cruise control
  • Tow mirrors
  • Heated steering wheel

Limited
Up next is the Limited, which adds luxuries like:

  • SR5 Premium package
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Driver's seat memory settings
  • Second- and third-row sunshades

The SR5's tow mirrors, TRD Off-Road package and Tow Technology package are all optional for the Limited as well. You can also opt for:

  • Auto-leveling headlights
  • JBL audio system with 14 speakers

Platinum
The Platinum goes even further, with:

  • Tow Technology package
  • Black-painted wheels
  • Auto-leveling headlights
  • Dark chrome accents
  • Automatic wipers
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ambient lighting
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Power-adjustable steering wheel
  • Additional adjustments for front seats
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs (reduces seating to seven)
  • 14-speaker JBL audio system
  • Wireless charging pad

Optional extras include:

  • Tow mirrors
  • Power running boards
  • Rear air suspension
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)

TRD Pro
The off-road-themed TRD Pro starts with Limited features and adds:

  • TRD Sport package
  • 18-inch black BBS wheels with 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires
  • Auto-leveling headlights
  • Front skid plate
  • Red-painted front springs and stabilizer bar
  • Fox internal bypass shocks
  • Black fender flares
  • Dual exhaust tips
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Second-row captain's chairs
  • 14-speaker JBL audio system
  • Wireless charging pad

Tow mirrors are the only optional extra for the TRD Pro.

Capstone
The new Capstone model tops the Sequoia trim ladder. It starts with Platinum features and adds:

  • 22-inch wheels
  • Power running boards
  • Sound-reducing front side glass
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • Wood interior trim
  • Head-up display

Tow mirrors and the rear air suspension are both available on the Capstone.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is much more expensive than the outgoing model, but you also get a lot more stuff. The new Sequoia is also more refined from behind the wheel, and the hybrid powertrain should save you money at the pump in the long run.

Cameron Rogersby
