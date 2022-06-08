The figures above represent a big jump in the 2023 Sequoia's price — especially on the entry-level SR5 and off-road-oriented TRD Pro models. But you also get quite a lot for your money, starting with the extremely powerful twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid (437 horsepower, 583 lb-ft of torque). It's significantly more potent than the V8 it replaces, and although official EPA figures have not been released yet, we expect it to be much more fuel-efficient as well.

Here are all the other features and goodies the 2023 Sequoia offers, broken down by trim level:

SR5

The SR5 is the affordable Sequoia in the lineup, but it comes chock-full of features, including:

18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Heated and auto-dimming outside mirrors

Sunroof

Digital instrument panel

Tri-zone climate control

Heated front seats

60/40-split second- and third-row seats

Cloth upholstery

8-inch touchscreen

Eight-speaker audio system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite radio

Wi-Fi hotspot

Every Sequoia is also equipped with a number of advanced driving aids, such as:

Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)

Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)

Parking sensors with automatic braking (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking. Applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind or in front of the vehicle)

Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Toyota and the car in front)

360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sequoia and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Options for the Sequoia SR5 include:

SR5 Premium package

Hands-free liftgate



Faux leather upholstery



Power-folding third row



14-inch touchscreen



120-volt household-style power outlet

Tow Technology package

Digital rearview mirror



Trailer backup guidance

TRD Sport package

20-inch alloy wheels



Bilstein shocks



Red engine start button



Unique shifter and pedals

TRD Off-Road package (4x4 only)

TRD Sport package



All-terrain tires



Monotube Bilstein shocks



Protective skid plates



Electronic locking rear differential



Off-road driving modes



Low-speed off-road cruise control

Tow mirrors

Heated steering wheel

Limited

Up next is the Limited, which adds luxuries like:

SR5 Premium package

20-inch wheels

Chrome exterior trim

Heated steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Driver's seat memory settings

Second- and third-row sunshades

The SR5's tow mirrors, TRD Off-Road package and Tow Technology package are all optional for the Limited as well. You can also opt for:

Auto-leveling headlights

JBL audio system with 14 speakers

Platinum

The Platinum goes even further, with:

Tow Technology package

Black-painted wheels

Auto-leveling headlights

Dark chrome accents

Automatic wipers

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Power-adjustable steering wheel

Additional adjustments for front seats

Leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs (reduces seating to seven)

14-speaker JBL audio system

Wireless charging pad

Optional extras include:

Tow mirrors

Power running boards

Rear air suspension

Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)

TRD Pro

The off-road-themed TRD Pro starts with Limited features and adds:

TRD Sport package

18-inch black BBS wheels with 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires

Auto-leveling headlights

Front skid plate

Red-painted front springs and stabilizer bar

Fox internal bypass shocks

Black fender flares

Dual exhaust tips

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Second-row captain's chairs

14-speaker JBL audio system

Wireless charging pad

Tow mirrors are the only optional extra for the TRD Pro.

Capstone

The new Capstone model tops the Sequoia trim ladder. It starts with Platinum features and adds:

22-inch wheels

Power running boards

Sound-reducing front side glass

Upgraded leather upholstery

Wood interior trim

Head-up display

Tow mirrors and the rear air suspension are both available on the Capstone.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is much more expensive than the outgoing model, but you also get a lot more stuff. The new Sequoia is also more refined from behind the wheel, and the hybrid powertrain should save you money at the pump in the long run.