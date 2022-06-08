- Toyota just announced pricing for the redesigned Sequoia.
- A new hybrid powertrain and more standard features mean the new Sequoia is much pricier.
- We think the upgrades are worth the premium.
The current Toyota Sequoia generation has been on sale since 2008, making it positively ancient by car standards. Luckily, the Sequoia is fully redesigned for 2023 and is equipped with all manner of powertrain, tech and comfort upgrades. After our first brief stint at the wheel, we think it's absolutely worth waiting for the redesigned model. But how much will all that newness cost? Today, Toyota announced pricing for the new 2023 Sequoia, and, well, that powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are going to cost you. Here's the full breakdown.
Model
2023 price
2022 price
Increase
|SR5 4x2
|$59,795
|$51,995
|$7,800
|SR5 4x4
|$62,795
|$55,220
|$7,575
|TRD Sport 4x2
|*
|$54,710
|-
|TRD Sport 4x4
|*
|$57,935
|-
|Limited 4x2
|$66,195
|$61,015
|$5,180
|Limited 4x4
|$69,195
|$64,240
|$4,955
|Nightshade 4x2
|-
|$62,100
|-
|Nightshade 4x4
|-
|$65,325
|-
|Platinum 4x2
|$72,395
|$68,045
|$4,350
|Platinum 4x4
|$75,395
|$71,270
|$4,125
|TRD Pro 4x4
|$78,395
|$66,120
|$12,275
|Capstone 4x2
|$76,795
|-
|-
|Capstone 4x4
|$79,795
|-
|-
All prices include $1,495 destination and handling fee.
*The TRD Sport variant will be an add-on package for the 2023 SR5 rather than its own model. Pricing for the 2023 Sequoia SR5 with TRD Sport package was not available at the time of publication.
The figures above represent a big jump in the 2023 Sequoia's price — especially on the entry-level SR5 and off-road-oriented TRD Pro models. But you also get quite a lot for your money, starting with the extremely powerful twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid (437 horsepower, 583 lb-ft of torque). It's significantly more potent than the V8 it replaces, and although official EPA figures have not been released yet, we expect it to be much more fuel-efficient as well.
Here are all the other features and goodies the 2023 Sequoia offers, broken down by trim level:
SR5
The SR5 is the affordable Sequoia in the lineup, but it comes chock-full of features, including:
Every Sequoia is also equipped with a number of advanced driving aids, such as:
Options for the Sequoia SR5 include:
Limited
Up next is the Limited, which adds luxuries like:
The SR5's tow mirrors, TRD Off-Road package and Tow Technology package are all optional for the Limited as well. You can also opt for:
Platinum
The Platinum goes even further, with:
Optional extras include:
TRD Pro
The off-road-themed TRD Pro starts with Limited features and adds:
Tow mirrors are the only optional extra for the TRD Pro.
Capstone
The new Capstone model tops the Sequoia trim ladder. It starts with Platinum features and adds:
Tow mirrors and the rear air suspension are both available on the Capstone.
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is much more expensive than the outgoing model, but you also get a lot more stuff. The new Sequoia is also more refined from behind the wheel, and the hybrid powertrain should save you money at the pump in the long run.