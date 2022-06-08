2023 Toyota Sequoia Is a Family Hauler With a Lot of Power

Compared to the outgoing Sequoia, the new version is much improved. The centerpiece of the dashboard is a new 14-inch touchscreen that comes standard on all models except the most basic SR5 that sticks with an 8-inch screen. The larger screen definitely helps make the new Sequoia's interior look high-tech. Both screens come with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you don't need to use a USB cable to integrate your phone's apps into the touchscreen.

Other aspects of the Sequoia's cabin are a major step up, too. There are more soft touch points and greater use of simulated leather upholstery. The Capstone trim even has open-pore wood trim and upgraded leather upholstery to drive home its luxury theme.

There's plenty of headroom and legroom in the front two rows. The second-row sliding feature has been removed and replaced by a fold-and-tumble mechanism that grants immediate access to the third row. Unfortunately, that means second-row passengers don't have the ability to increase their legroom by moving rearward. The sliding function has been moved to the third row, which offers decent enough fore and aft legroom, but headroom isn't so generous. Moreover, the floor is quite high in the rear, so adults might find their legs pulled close to their chest.

How's the Toyota Sequoia's tech?

The 2023 Sequoia comes with a lengthy list of standard features, including LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, tri-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument panel, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get a number of advanced driving aids: adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitoring system, parking assist with automatic braking, and forward collision warning. Some competitors charge extra for these features, so while the Sequoia's starting price is generally higher than others, you also get more stuff. And it's worth noting that while upper Sequoia grades include additional luxuries, all of its available driving aids come standard on the base model.

How's the Toyota Sequoia's storage? What about towing?

Whether it's storing your personal items or pulling a big trailer, the Sequoia is happy to accommodate all your overpacking needs. The center console and interior storage spaces aren't as well organized as they are in some rivals like the Suburban. Thankfully, there are a number of large pockets and cupholders for items like smartphones, laptops and water bottles.

A new adjustable-height storage system also allows owners to configure the cargo space for various needs. The Sequoia offers up to 22.3 cubic feet of storage behind the third row, which is slightly less than the Tahoe but a few more cubes than the Expedition. Maximum cargo space is a bit underwhelming by large SUV standards. Lower the second- and third-row seating and you'll have 86.9 cubic feet available. A Tahoe, for comparison, can hold up to 122.9 cubes.

Of course, no three-row family SUV that's based on a full-size pickup truck would be complete without a big towing number, and the Sequoia's got one. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of 9,520 pounds, beating out the Ford Expedition and Tahoe and Suburban twins. It does, however, fall just short of the Wagoneer's 10,000-pound limit.

Edmunds says

The new 2023 Toyota Sequoia has impressive capabilities, lots of interior space, and thoroughly modern features including high-tech driver aids and a standard hybrid powertrain. It can be had in luxurious configurations or off-road-ready trim levels. More than just an afterthought, it's now seriously competitive among full-size SUVs.