The Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Finally Here

- New hybrid powertrain
- New looks and a completely modernized interior
- Bigger towing capacity and off-road capability
- Introduces the third Sequoia generation for the 2023 model year
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a large three-row SUV built on the same body-on-frame architecture that underpins the Tundra pickup and Land Cruiser SUV. It's been 14 years since the last Sequoia redesign, and several competitors like the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition have received all sorts of updates during that period. Entirely new competitors like the Jeep Wagoneer have been added to the mix too.
So the Sequoia has a lot of catching up to do. Thankfully, it gets new looks, a new fully boxed frame, an independent front suspension, a new hybrid powertrain, increased towing capability and a suite of modern safety aids. Knock on wood, but this new Sequoia sounds like it's got a fighting chance.
Unlike its Tundra sibling, the Sequoia will only offer one powertrain. The Tundra's standard twin-turbocharged V6 engine will not be available on the Sequoia. However, the new Sequoia uses the same engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this time paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain — which Toyota calls the i-Force Max — develops 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. These are good numbers for the class, and certainly more than the old 5.7-liter V8 from the previous generation produced (it put out 381 hp and 401 lb-ft), but we're also interested in the gains promised by the 10-speed.
We've tested the new powertrain combo while driving the 2022 Tundra in a number of scenarios, and we can report it's much improved over the old V8 and six-speed automatic. Having more gears to shift into while on the highway translates to a more peaceful ride. It also means less hunting for the right gear while driving up a long grade. And while we don't know the 2023 Sequoia's fuel economy estimates just yet, expect significant gains with the smaller engine, additional transmission gears and hybrid component.
2023 Toyota Sequoia
Along with a complete redesign, the Sequoia gets an all-new trim level: Captsone. The Capstone is at the top of the trim ladder, offering a modern, luxurious experience. Authentic open-pore wood, upgraded leather and sound-reducing front glass all contribute to the Capstone experience. Of course, lower trim levels are worth checking out too. The SR5, Limited, Platinum and TRD Pro also get updated interiors — all of which feel roomy and well built. A 14-inch infotainment screen (standard on all trims aside from the base model) gives even modestly priced Sequoias a high-tech vibe.
Whether it's storing your personal items or pulling a big trailer, the Sequoia is happy to accommodate all your overpacking needs. The center console and interior storage spaces aren't as well organized as they are in some rivals like the Suburban. Thankfully, there are still a number of large pockets and cupholders for items like smartphones, laptops and water bottles. Passenger space is impressive too, with plenty of room in both the second and third rows for adults. A new adjustable-height storage system also allows owners to configure the cargo space for various needs. And while official cargo dimensions haven't been released for the Sequoia yet, we expect them to be at or near the top of the class.
Of course, no three-row family SUV that's based on a full-size pickup truck would be complete without a big towing number, and the Sequoia's got one. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of 9,000 pounds, beating out the Tahoe and Suburban twins. It does, however, fall just short of the Ford Expedition at 9,300 pounds and the Wagoneer at 10,000 pounds.
The new 2023 Toyota Sequoia has impressive capabilities, lots of interior space, and thoroughly modern features including high-tech driver aids and a standard hybrid powertrain. It can be had in luxurious configurations or off-road-ready trim levels. More than just an afterthought, it's now seriously competitive among full-size SUVs.