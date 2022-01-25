The Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Finally Here

So the Sequoia has a lot of catching up to do. Thankfully, it gets new looks, a new fully boxed frame, an independent front suspension, a new hybrid powertrain, increased towing capability and a suite of modern safety aids. Knock on wood, but this new Sequoia sounds like it's got a fighting chance.

What's under the Toyota Sequoia's hood?

Unlike its Tundra sibling, the Sequoia will only offer one powertrain. The Tundra's standard twin-turbocharged V6 engine will not be available on the Sequoia. However, the new Sequoia uses the same engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this time paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain — which Toyota calls the i-Force Max — develops 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. These are good numbers for the class, and certainly more than the old 5.7-liter V8 from the previous generation produced (it put out 381 hp and 401 lb-ft), but we're also interested in the gains promised by the 10-speed.

We've tested the new powertrain combo while driving the 2022 Tundra in a number of scenarios, and we can report it's much improved over the old V8 and six-speed automatic. Having more gears to shift into while on the highway translates to a more peaceful ride. It also means less hunting for the right gear while driving up a long grade. And while we don't know the 2023 Sequoia's fuel economy estimates just yet, expect significant gains with the smaller engine, additional transmission gears and hybrid component.