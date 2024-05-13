Four-Cylinder Be Gone? AMG Is Bringing Back the V8

A report from Autocar suggests that AMG's V8s are coming back, and we say it's about time. The upcoming CLE 63 AMG — which was originally slated to get the C 63's plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain — will instead get the classic 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the AMGs of yore, Autocar says. The report says that the V8 will make up to 585 horsepower and will have mild hybrid assistance rather than a full-on plug-in hybrid setup.

When Mercedes' performance arm, AMG, announced that the C 63 was going to be sold with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder powertrain, there was immense outcry from enthusiasts and customers alike. That decision ran counter to what AMG has been about for the last 30-plus years, and rumors started to swirl that desperately low sales led senior figures in the organization to rethink their decision to kill the V8. A report from Car and Driver in the middle of last year suggested that the V8s could make their way back into the AMG C 63 and E 63 by 2026. That report was countered in August 2023 by a German auto magazine, Auto Motor und Sport, which quoted an employee familiar with Mercedes product development as saying C&D's suggestion that V8s were coming back was nonsense.