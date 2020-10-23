2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Upcoming 3-Row Jeep Throwdown
Underneath, It's Ram 1500 vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Two three-row Jeep SUVs will debut next year with decidedly different underpinnings.
- We make the case for both the new Grand Wagoneer and the redesigned Grand Cherokee.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer has dominated the SUV headlines as of late, so you might not realize that it won't be the only three-row Jeep on the block. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is also due for a redesign for 2022, and all reports point to a three-row version in the works.
So which one of these soft-road behemoths should you save up for? We're glad we asked.
The Redesigned 2022 Grand Cherokee Is Really All You Need
For most shoppers, the new Grand Cherokee will probably be the best bet. The current Grand Cherokee shares a platform with the three-row Dodge Durango, and that vehicle has good passenger room in all three rows. While the new Grand Cherokee should ride on a new platform adapted from the smaller Alfa Romeo Stelvio, we expect that it will have a longer wheelbase and ample interior space compared to the tidy Alfa.
The new JGC is also likely to save you money versus larger, truck-based SUVs like the Grand Wagoneer. Plus, it'll almost certainly weigh a lot less and offer more fuel-efficient engines that will reduce your costs in the long run. While we don't know what engines will power the new Grand Cherokee just yet, we expect hybrid tech — whether in mild hybrid or plug-in form — will play a key role.
As long as your family isn't chock full of full-size adults and you're not looking to tow industrial loads, you won't need the beefy Grand Wagoneer. The more car-like yet presumably highly capable Grand Cherokee should suit you just fine.
Run Along, Grand Cherokee Buyers. Nothing to See Here.
Now that all the sensible shoppers have scattered, convinced the Grand Cherokee is right for them, it's time to talk Grand Wagoneer. Sure, unless you require a body-on-frame SUV for its increased towing capacity, you don't strictly need to choose the Grand Wagoneer over the Grand Cherokee. But you should buy it anyway, and here's why.
You buy the Grand Wagoneer because you want everyone in the Costco parking lot to know your roving leviathan could drive right through their wimpy crossovers. You buy it knowing that the custom McIntosh speakers will blow out the eardrums of everyone in the car next to you when you crank Norwegian death metal. You buy it because it has so many screens, you'll never have to speak to your kids or spouse again. You buy it because it smells like a steak and seats 35. Case closed.
Edmunds Says
Buyers with an affinity for Jeeps will have a choice to make if they're looking for a three-row SUV. The redesigned Grand Cherokee will make more sense for most families, but the Grand Wagoneer will appeal to those who need to tow or who simply want to exercise their sociopathic tendencies with a squirrel-squashing, deer-smacking driving machine.