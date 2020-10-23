2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Upcoming 3-Row Jeep Throwdown

You buy the Grand Wagoneer because you want everyone in the Costco parking lot to know your roving leviathan could drive right through their wimpy crossovers. You buy it knowing that the custom McIntosh speakers will blow out the eardrums of everyone in the car next to you when you crank Norwegian death metal. You buy it because it has so many screens, you'll never have to speak to your kids or spouse again. You buy it because it smells like a steak and seats 35. Case closed.