2023 Toyota Highlander Adds a Turbocharged Four-Cylinder and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Don't expect fuel economy to be significantly different either — Toyota estimates the new powertrain will earn the Highlander a 24 mpg combined fuel economy estimate once it's certified by the EPA. That's the same number that the current front-wheel-drive Highlander achieves. Toyota says that the four-cylinder's NO x and CO2 emissions are reduced versus the old V6, but based on output and estimated fuel economy numbers, we struggle to see how beneficial the new engine really is. We'll have to wait until we get behind the wheel before making a definitive conclusion.

How's the Highlander's interior?

Changes to the 2023 Highlander aren't limited to just the powertrain, however. The digital information display on Limited and Platinum models grows from 7 inches to 12.3 inches, matching the size of the central touchscreen on those trims. The 12.3-inch touchscreen is now optional on the XLE and XSE, allowing price-conscious shoppers to still receive the benefits of the upgraded infotainment system. Those models also get the hands-free liftgate that used to come standard on more expensive levels. Limited and Platinum trims get new power-folding mirrors, and the wireless charging pad moves from underneath the center armrest to below the center stack. Finally, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto finally come to the Highlander and are included as standard equipment.

Since the Highlander hasn't changed dimensionally, the 2023 Highlander should have as much passenger and cargo space as last year's model. That means plenty of headroom and legroom in the front and second rows for adults of most sizes. However, the Highlander's third row is really only suitable for kids. Rivals like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Volkswagen Atlas are far more spacious in both the third row and the cargo area.

Edmunds says

Changes might be minimal for the 2023 Toyota Highlander, which means that if you see a good price on a 2022 model, you won't miss out on much. Head to our review and inventory page to see what's in stock near you.