The second-generation Toyota Sequoia has been with us for so long that George W. Bush was still in office when the current iteration of this large body-on-frame SUV was introduced. Now, after a 15-year run, the Sequoia is about to be replaced with an all-new version that will be based primarily on the all-new Toyota Tundra. A recent teaser image from Toyota suggests that it's "on the horizon," and while that doesn't really satisfy our appetite for a launch date, it's nice to know that the new SUV is finally almost here.

Everything we know about the 2023 Toyota Sequoia

Everything we know about the new Sequoia comes straight from the new Tundra. The previous iterations of both trucks were closely linked, and we expect more of the same for the SUV's third generation. To start, that means their exterior designs will be related; expect a number of design cues from the Tundra to make their way to the Sequoia. Under the sheetmetal, the V8 that powered the old car is more than likely a goner. It should be replaced by the 389-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 that bolts up to the Tundra's new 10-speed automatic. We expect the hybridized i-Force Max V6 with 437 horsepower to make an appearance as well.