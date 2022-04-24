The 2023 Subaru Solterra Starts at $46,220

- Subaru's first EV, the Solterra, finally has a price tag.
- It will start at just over $46,000.
- That's a bit higher than rivals, but you get standard AWD in the Subaru.
The Subaru Solterra is Subaru's first ever fully electric car, and it's entering a segment that seemingly gets more competitive by the week. Kia, Hyundai, Ford, VW and especially Tesla have had EVs out for considerably more time than Subaru (or the Solterra's platform mate, the Toyota bZ4X). As if to compound that particular problem, we now know how much it's going to cost, and at $46,220 for the base model, it looks like the Solterra might be starting on the wrong foot.
The base Premium-badged Solterra comes with a number of things you'd expect from a new Subie. Right out of the gate you get 8.3 inches of ground clearance, X-Mode (which is Subaru-speak for traction software specifically tuned for off-roading), and all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors, one on each axle. Those two motors pull from a 72.8-kWh battery pack and combine to make 215 horsepower and 249 lb-ft of torque. Range for the base model is estimated by Subaru to be 225 miles.
Every Solterra comes with the same powertrain, but stepping up to the Limited trim nets a few extra creature comforts, along with 20-inch wheels that drop range to a claimed 222 miles. Inside, Limited models get the larger 12.3-inch infotainment setup, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Buyers looking for extra amenities might be swayed by a modest price bump to $49,720.
The top-spec Touring model features even more luxuries, including ventilated front seats, a glass roof with a retractable sunshade and a digital rearview mirror. The Touring model will set you back $53,220. That's a lot of cash for just 222 miles of all electric range, and cheaper versions of the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 will both crack over 300 miles if you opt for a single electric motor. If AWD is a must, the two Korean EVs still offer more range than the Subaru. Neither offers a dedicated off-road mode, but they'll take you farther if you stick to pavement.
So is the Solterra enough? It's hard to say. Time will tell if buyers are willing to pay a premium for this Subaru, which has less range and more power than other EVs.