The 2023 Subaru Solterra Starts at $46,220

The base Premium-badged Solterra comes with a number of things you'd expect from a new Subie. Right out of the gate you get 8.3 inches of ground clearance, X-Mode (which is Subaru-speak for traction software specifically tuned for off-roading), and all-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors, one on each axle. Those two motors pull from a 72.8-kWh battery pack and combine to make 215 horsepower and 249 lb-ft of torque. Range for the base model is estimated by Subaru to be 225 miles.

Every Solterra comes with the same powertrain, but stepping up to the Limited trim nets a few extra creature comforts, along with 20-inch wheels that drop range to a claimed 222 miles. Inside, Limited models get the larger 12.3-inch infotainment setup, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Buyers looking for extra amenities might be swayed by a modest price bump to $49,720.