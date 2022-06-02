2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Priced, Starts at $56,800

Mercedes-Benz's smallest and newest electric model, the EQB, finally has a price tag. When it hits dealerships this summer, it will start at $56,800 before options or all-wheel drive. For context, that's a more than $15,000 premium over the gas-powered GLB, a compact crossover on which the EQB is heavily based.

So what do you get for all that extra cash? In general, newness. The EQB is Mercedes' first foray into smaller electric vehicles that will be sold here in the U.S., and it comes packing a 66.5-kWh battery and front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. In FWD, the EQB produces 225 horsepower, and with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, a second electric motor gives it a grand total of 288 horsepower. In the age of AWD EVs putting down 1,000 (or more) horsepower, that doesn't seem like much, and it isn't. Think of the 4Matic version as there to simply benefit those who might need the added traction in slippery environs.