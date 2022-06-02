2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB Priced, Starts at $56,800

- Mercedes' smallest EQ model, the EQB, has a starting price.
Mercedes-Benz's smallest and newest electric model, the EQB, finally has a price tag. When it hits dealerships this summer, it will start at $56,800 before options or all-wheel drive. For context, that's a more than $15,000 premium over the gas-powered GLB, a compact crossover on which the EQB is heavily based.
So what do you get for all that extra cash? In general, newness. The EQB is Mercedes' first foray into smaller electric vehicles that will be sold here in the U.S., and it comes packing a 66.5-kWh battery and front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. In FWD, the EQB produces 225 horsepower, and with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, a second electric motor gives it a grand total of 288 horsepower. In the age of AWD EVs putting down 1,000 (or more) horsepower, that doesn't seem like much, and it isn't. Think of the 4Matic version as there to simply benefit those who might need the added traction in slippery environs.
The EQB will be sold in two trims, Exclusive and Pinnacle. The Exclusive will serve as the base model here in the U.S. even though other markets are getting a slightly cheaper variant, and it's this model that, with FWD, carries the base $56,800 price tag (including destination charges). If you want AWD, Mercedes will ask for $60,350. Pinnacle models get some extra equipment in the form of a Burmester surround-sound system, a panoramic glass roof and a surround-view camera. Top-spec Pinnacle trims start at $59,350 for FWD and $61,400 for AWD.
Buyers of the EQB will also get two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at any Electrify America station in the country. As for range, the EPA hasn't rated the EQB just yet, but Mercedes says that, fully charged, the EQB should be good for 260 miles of electric driving range. But that number is based on the European WLTP test cycle, and the EPA's testing typically nets less range. Expect that figure to fall to somewhere around 240 miles once the EPA gets its testing equipment strapped to one.
What do you think? Has Mercedes done enough with the EQB to satisfy your EV crossover needs, or would you rather go for something from Tesla, Volvo or Audi?