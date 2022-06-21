The first thing you'll notice is likely that massive rear wing. It's borderline ridiculous, and looks to be nearly as wide as the entire car. It certainly one-ups the double-decker on the back of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and some spy videos have revealed that, like the Mercedes, it is active. It will be able to change its angle of attack based on whether the car is braking, mid-corner, or on a long straight, to help maximize downforce and grip or reduce drag and boost straight line speed.

If you take a look at the back of the 911's roof, you'll notice little fins poking up near the back window. These are there to channel air to the big wing out back, and are something we have never seen before on a 911. The rear of the car also features a massive diffuser and, if the regular GT3 is anything to go by, there will be plenty of under-body air channeling to make sure it sucks the rear of the car into the ground.