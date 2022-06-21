- The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is almost here.
- New spy photos reveal insane levels of aerodynamic detail.
- More power from a high-revving flat six is on the way, too.
The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is nearly upon us, and these new spy photos reveal a car that looks as close to production ready as a prototype can get. For months we've been seeing images of cars that were camouflaged running around the famed Nurburgring, but this time all that camo is gone. What's left reveals some serious aerodynamic details we haven't seen before.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
The first thing you'll notice is likely that massive rear wing. It's borderline ridiculous, and looks to be nearly as wide as the entire car. It certainly one-ups the double-decker on the back of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, and some spy videos have revealed that, like the Mercedes, it is active. It will be able to change its angle of attack based on whether the car is braking, mid-corner, or on a long straight, to help maximize downforce and grip or reduce drag and boost straight line speed.
If you take a look at the back of the 911's roof, you'll notice little fins poking up near the back window. These are there to channel air to the big wing out back, and are something we have never seen before on a 911. The rear of the car also features a massive diffuser and, if the regular GT3 is anything to go by, there will be plenty of under-body air channeling to make sure it sucks the rear of the car into the ground.
Other details include massive hood vents (again, for added downforce), the hallmark RS vents on the fenders to release high pressure air from the wheel wells, and flicks just behind the front wheels to help create a smooth curtain of air along the side of the car. The rears get new flicks, too, likely to help vent the hot air they will make under the heavy loads they will experience. Another GT3 RS hallmark is the side intake. These are reserved for Porshce's most powerful 911s (Turbo models, the GT2s, and the GT3 RS), and will feed a stronger engine.
As is typical Porsche fashion, the GT3 RS will use a screaming flat six that will likely rev past 9,000 RPM. We also expect a slightly bigger displacement, perhaps 4.2-liters this time around, and more power. How much more? We don't know for sure, but anywhere in the realm of 520 to 540 horsepower seems right to us. That engine will no doubt send its power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission only. Remember, RS models no longer have the option for a manual transmission.
There are other RS-specific modifications too. We think it's fair to assume carbon ceramics will be a popular option, but Porsche's steel brakes will be the standard equipment. Bigger wheels look to fill those modified arches, and we spotted Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. They'll almost certainly be wider than the 315-section tires that come on the regular GT3. Other smaller changes will likely include less weight thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber, thinner rear glass, and less sound deadening. You know, the usual RS weight-reducing tricks.
Porsche clearly isn't pulling any punches with the next GT3 RS, and we can't wait to see it in a color other than black. Expect a full unveiling in the coming months and a price of around $190,000.
