2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Coupe

MSRP range: $118,600 - $325,000
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series Coupe Exterior
7.4/10 Expert Rating
MSRP$119,650
Based on nearby sales up through July 5th
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Review

Kurt Niebuhr
  • Thrilling acceleration from powerful V8
  • Simple, gorgeous design
  • Comfortable ride despite handling prowess
  • Sport seats offer good support but don't feel confining
  • Smallish size means few interior storage options
  • Intrusive road noise on anything but the smoothest pavement
  • Large pillars and small mirrors create significant blind spots
  • Entry-level AMG GT 43 debuts
  • New race-oriented Black Series coupe with 720 hp
  • Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system now standard
  • Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT started out for the 2016 model year as a two-seat coupe but has since grown to include a convertible and a four-door sedan. It's a broad and somewhat confusing lineup given the different body styles, trim levels and engines, but ultimately all you need to know is that this is Mercedes' most sport-oriented model.

The sedan version blends the low-slung lines of a coupe with the practicality and comfort of a traditional four-door sedan. Even with its new-for-2021 AMG GT 43 trim, this sedan puts sporty driving at the forefront of the experience. Another addition for 2021 is Mercedes-Benz's newest MBUX infotainment system, which is something last year's model sorely missed.

Competition comes mainly from other German sedans with similar coupe-like styling. This lineup of fashionistas include the Audi S7 and RS 7, BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Gran Coupe, and the Porsche Panamera. Which one will fit you best? Read our Expert Rating below to get our take on the AMG GT's greatest hits and misses.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert RatingThe Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The AMG GT sedan doesn't quite measure up to the best performance sedans. You get a great engine, comfortable seats, super-premium materials and taut handling. But you also get a somewhat cluttered interior, a slightly stiff but noisy ride, and a relatively numb driving experience as you push the car harder. For every strength, there's a weakness.
We tested the AMG GT 53. Mercedes' turbocharged inline-six engine is one of our favorites, and it feels right at home in the AMG GT sedan. Power comes on strong and linear above 3,000 rpm and is accompanied (in Sport mode) by an aggressive soundtrack of growls and pops. Our as-tested 0-60 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds is quick, but some rival supersedans are quicker.

Body roll is minimal, and the suspension is well controlled. The steering is precise and weighted perfectly for the car's character. Lots of grip and a sharp turn-in make the AMG GT 53 sedan feel sharp, though it can never really hide its size and mass. The AMG GT 53 sedan is capable on a winding road, but it's only rewarding up to a point.
We expect a certain stiffness from an AMG-branded car, and that's apparent here. You get a ride quality that's more like a sports car's than a luxury sedan's. Still, it's not harsh, even in Sport mode. What is problematic is the excessive amount of noise when driving over bumps. In a car that's otherwise relatively quiet, even small imperfections in the road create intrusive levels of sound.

The front seats hold you in place in turns and support you where you need it. Overall, the balance between luxury and sport is excellent, and the seats are comfortable even after several hours behind the wheel. The seats from the optional Executive Rear Seat package are equally pleasant.
There are a lot of buttons and redundancy in function. The overall layout is confusing to learn and distracting when you need to find something, though some shortcut buttons make life easier. Visibility also suffers because of the high dashboard, thick roof pillars, small mirrors and small rear window.

Getting in and out of the front seats is easy at least, especially since the front seat is relatively high off the ground for a sporty car. Rear-seat access is poor because of the tight foot opening and sloping roofline. It's particularly hard when you're parked in a narrow space. The rear seat suffers from a lack of headroom for taller adults.
The AMG GT sedan is now equipped with the well-liked and capable MBUX infotainment system. It's a welcome step up from the old COMAND system. Navigation is crisp and detailed and can even be had with an augmented reality view showing you arrows and street addresses over live video. Voice commands are also improved and allow for natural language prompts ("Hey, Mercedes, turn on the seat heater."). Sound quality from both the standard and optional Burmester audio systems is excellent.

Most of the driver aids work exceptionally well. The AMG GT's adaptive cruise control follows traffic naturally and is seldom tripped up by other vehicles changing lanes. With adaptive cruise on, the lane-keeping steering assist works unobtrusively to help you stay within your lane. But when the system is off, lane departure intervention is more jarring.
The trunk offers a large, flat load floor and a generous opening thanks to the power hatch. There is room for overnight bags for four. But the rear bumper is high and deep, so you'll have to lift items high and lean over to access most of the space.

Small-item storage is a weakness. The cupholders are deeply recessed, making short drinks difficult to access. Taller beverages still block controls, and any use of the cupholder obstructs the cellphone tray that's buried deep inside the console. The door pockets are wide but shallow, and the center armrest bins are only sufficient for storing cords and phones.
At 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway), the AMG GT 53 sedan lags behind similar coupe-style luxury sedans with base engines. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test car posted 20 mpg. However, our overall average in our time with the car fell below 18 mpg. This is a difficult vehicle to drive conservatively, and starting off with lower fuel efficiency relative to competitors doesn't help matters.
The AMG GT sedan's interior materials are impeccable. Nearly every surface is covered in premium trim. However, it's not the most modern-looking interior, and the profusion of buttons leaves an overall impression that it's a bit out-of-date. Also its performance places it a little behind rivals, and then there's the slightly claustrophobic rear seating. You can find a competitor that does almost everything better.
The engine might be the AMG GT 53's strongest suit, but the exact same engine can be had on the more affordable Mercedes E-Class and CLS. It's hard to find anything that the AMG GT sedan does better than competitors. It walks the line between luxury and sport well, but ask for more of each and you might be left wondering what exactly you paid so much money for.

Which AMG GT does Edmunds recommend?

You're likely buying an AMG GT sedan for its style and performance, so you might as well go for the AMG GT 63. Its twin-turbocharged V8 power is the best match for the car's intended mission. You have many performance and personalization options you can add from there. Ones to strongly consider include the Acoustic Comfort package for increased noise suppression and the upgraded Burmester 3D audio system.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is a coupe-style sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. It seats four and comes in four trim levels: AMG GT 43, AMG GT 53, AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S. All-wheel drive is standard, as is a nine-speed automatic transmission. Highlighted standard features include:

AMG GT 43 and AMG GT 53
Identically equipped, these two trims differ only in their engine power offerings:

  • GT 43: turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft)
  • GT 53: upgraded six-cylinder engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft)
  • 19-inch wheels
  • Adaptive sport suspension (can adjust to improve handling and ride comfort)
  • LED headlights
  • Sunroof
  • Power-operated trunk
  • Power-adjustable, heated front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex)

Technology features and driver aids include:

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Customizable ambient interior lighting
  • Configurable digital instrument panel
  • 12.3-inch central touchscreen display with navigation
  • Burmester surround-sound system
  • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

AMG GT 63
Steps up performance and luxury with:

  • Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (577 hp, 590 lb-ft)
  • Performance exhaust system
  • Upgraded brakes
  • Adaptive air-ride sport suspension (can adjust the vehicle's ride height)
  • Rear-wheel steering (enhances the AMG GT's steering responsiveness)
  • Carbon-fiber front sport seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Full leather upholstery

AMG GT 63 S
The top-dog GT gets you all of the above, plus:

  • Upgraded V8 engine (630 hp, 664 lb-ft)
  • Selectable rear-wheel-drive drift mode

Notable bundled options for the AMG GT sedan include:

  • Executive Rear Seat package
    • Split-folding rear seats
    • Heated and cooled rear cupholders
    • Tri-zone automatic climate control
    • Rear wireless changing pad
    • Household power outlet
    • Rear USB ports
    • Rear touchscreen display
  • Driver Assistance package
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Mercedes-Benz and the car in front and can also react to traffic signs and set speed)
    • Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
    • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Acoustic Comfort package
    • Increased noise-reducing cabin insulation
    • Heat-reducing windows

Stand-alone option highlights include:

  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the AMG GT sedan and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Multi-contour front seats with massage functions
  • Power rear window sunshade
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
  • Premium Burmester 3D audio upgrade
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT videos

MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Jaguar F-type. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the F-type, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the F-type. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh F-type. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Jaguar did with the F-type, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Ram 1500. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Ram 1500s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Ram pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Ram 1500. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Ram, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Whether or not they're actual heat extractors that function or not, there is a function. And that's aesthetically, it breaks up a lot of the monotony back here and keeps it looking a little sharper, a little more racy. In any case, those are my picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. I'm sure you have some disagreements with my picks and probably thought I left out a few and probably included a few that didn't deserve to be. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. Let's start a dialogue. It's not like I don't have the time to respond. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, but since the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT First Look | LA Auto Show

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$118,600
MPG & Fuel
15 City / 20 Hwy / 17 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.8 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 7-speed automated manual
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 494 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 179.4 in. / Height: 50.7 in. / Width: 76.3 in.
Curb Weight: 3666 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 10.1 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

Our experts’ favorite AMG GT safety features:

Active Lane Keeping Assist
Vibrates the steering wheel to warn the driver if the vehicle senses it's drifting out of its lane.
Active Brake Assist
Alerts the driver and assists in braking if a front collision is imminent. The system can also initiate braking if the driver does not.
Attention Assist
Monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and provides visible and audible alerts if needed.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. the competition

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

2021 Audi RS 7

2021 Audi RS 7

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Audi RS 7

Audi's RS 7 is the ultimate version of the A7 sedan and new for 2021. Like the AMG GT, it's styled like a coupe and has a hatchback trunk. Underhood is a 591-horsepower V8. It's a prime rival to the AMG GT 63, but there's also the related S7 that's akin to the GT 43 and GT 53. The Audi's tech interface lacks some of the pizzazz of the Benz's system, but otherwise the RS 7 is a more polished luxury sport sedan.

Compare Mercedes-Benz AMG GT & Audi RS 7 features 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Porsche Panamera

It would be fair to say the Porsche Panamera is the sports car of luxury sedans. Even when equipped with one of its lesser six-cylinder engines, the Panamera is genuinely fun to drive and handles better than cars half its size. It offers more cargo capacity than the Mercedes, but we prefer the tech and the driving aids in the AMG.

Compare Mercedes-Benz AMG GT & Porsche Panamera features 

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. BMW M8 Gran Coupe

BMW's M8 Gran Coupe is surprisingly adept at both speed and long-distance comfort. Like the Mercedes AMG GT sedan, the Gran Coupe is the sedan version that seats four people; the regular M8 is a two-door. The M8 offers better visibility and a quieter interior than the AMG GT.

Compare Mercedes-Benz AMG GT & BMW M8 Gran Coupe features 

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT First Impressions

by the Edmunds Experts
06/16/2020 (updated 03/11/2021)
What is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

The AMG GT represents the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz sports cars. The entire AMG GT line is composed of six-figure vehicles that are more performance-minded than the similarly priced but luxury-oriented S-Class, and you'll find four-door sedan and two-door coupe or convertible body styles. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan offerings grow by one this year, with the introduction of the more sedate but (relatively) affordable AMG GT 43.

Like the AMG GT 53, the AMG GT 43 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It develops 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, or roughly half a second slower than the AMG GT 53.

Both six-cylinders produce enviable acceleration numbers, but for our money, this vehicle is a dish best served with the AMG GT 63's V8. There are few things in this world more enjoyable than strapping in, planting your foot, and hearing the turbocharged V8 roar to its 7,000-rpm redline.

Also new this year is the AMG GT Black Series coupe. It features a heavily modified turbocharged V8 good for 720 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. The V8 also has a race-oriented flat-plane crankshaft, so it should sound pretty special. Other enhancements include revised aerodynamics, a bunch of carbon fiber body panels (hood front fenders, and roof) and a new two-piece carbon fiber rear wing.

No matter which body style or engine you choose, the AMG GT offers a driver-focused, high-tech and richly detailed cabin that stuns every time you enter it. We recommend it wholeheartedly.

EdmundsEdmunds says

With a lower price tag, the new AMG GT 43 makes this luxury sports car more attainable than ever. But we're still enthralled with the V8 versions, and the new 2021 AMG GT Black Series looks to be pretty special.

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 AMG GT both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz AMG GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the AMG GT gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the AMG GT has 10.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT:

  • Entry-level AMG GT 43 debuts
  • New race-oriented Black Series coupe with 720 hp
  • Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system now standard
  • Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the AMG GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the AMG GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 AMG GT and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 AMG GT is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $118,600.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $118,600
  • C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $153,500
  • Black Series 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $325,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, the next question is, which AMG GT model is right for you? AMG GT variants include 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and Black Series 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of AMG GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
What is the MPG of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe?

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/19 highway MPG

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe Black Series 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/20 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement4.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase103.5 in.
Length179.4 in.
Width76.3 in.
Height50.7 in.
Curb Weight3666 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

