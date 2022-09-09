When you think "hot hatch," names like the Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, and the soon-to-be-discontinued Hyundai Veloster N all likely spring to mind. They're usable everyday, fun to drive when you want to get a little head of steam on, and small enough that they work in city environments while still being practical. They're versatile, capable, and a huge hit with enthusiasts the world over. Well, most of them are. Cue the 2023 Mini Cooper S, the latest addition to our long-term test fleet, and arguably the most specialized of the vehicles named here.