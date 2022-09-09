Secondly, does our test Cooper S really stack up with the likes of the GTI and Civic Si — its most direct competitors despite the latter being a sedan — in performance terms? The S, if you're not familiar, is the midtier performance Mini that slots between the base model and the hi-po John Cooper Works trim. Or does that S stand in for "Sorry about that, old chum, we'll get 'em next time"? We'll wait until we performance test it to pass final judgment, but on paper it doesn't look great for the Cooper S. While the Si and GTI have upward of 200 horsepower, the Mini has to make do with 189 ponies under its bonnet. Sorry, hood. The question of whether it can keep up with its natural competitors is one we'll answer in our time with the Mini.

Lastly, and this is potentially the least measurable of all metrics, does the Mini still have that razor-sharp feel to it? Is the charm that Alec Issigonis (the original Mini's engineer) and John Cooper endowed those early cars with here, or is the Mini just an A-to-B appliance like so many other cars? We don't know, but we're are certainly determined to find out over the next 12 months.