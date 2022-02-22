Mazda CX-50 Price Starts Just Over $28,000

Mazda offers the new CX-50 with its familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. In addition, the company's new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) equips the CX-50 with Normal, Sport and Off-Road driving modes. A Towing mode is also available with the turbocharged version of the engine, giving the CX-50 3,500 pounds of towing capacity.

In most versions of the CX-50, the four-cylinder generates 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The CX-50 Turbo models provide 256 hp and 320 lb-ft when running the engine on 93 octane gas (227 hp, 310 lb-ft on regular). Mazda confirms that future versions of the CX-50 will also offer electrified drivetrains, including a hybrid powertrain and another unspecified type of propulsion.

There are six trim levels for the 2.5 S, ranging from the base version of the SUV to the Premium Plus variant. The Turbos come in four trims, including a Meridian Edition that will arrive later in 2022 and live at the top of the lineup. Mazda says it will announce prices for the CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition later.

Edmunds says

Mazda has not released full specifications forthe new CX-50, so we cannot compare it size-wise to its primary competitors, let alone the existing CX-5. However, if the aforementioned Jeeps and Subarus are the CX-50's main rivals, it will need to supply ample ground clearance coupled with off-roading capability previously unavailable in a Mazda.

We'll be driving this new SUV soon, so stay tuned for our initial findings.