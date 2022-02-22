Mazda CX-50 Price Starts Just Over $28,000

- 2023 Mazda CX-50 prices start at just over $28K, including destination.
- New SUV model will sell alongside the popular CX-5 in Mazda showrooms.
- Designed to appeal to outdoors enthusiasts, it goes on sale in the spring of 2022.
If you're shopping for a compact crossover SUV, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 is a new model slotting into the company's lineup above the CX-30 and, for now, will be sold alongside the existing CX-5. It is the first Mazda to be produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing factory in Huntsville, Alabama, and the CX-50 is already rolling off the assembly line in advance of its arrival in dealer showrooms this spring.
So, how much does the new Mazda CX-50 cost? The automaker says 2023 Mazda CX-50 prices will range from $26,800 to $41,550, not including a destination charge of $1,225 ($1,270 for Alaska). Those who pay attention in class will note that this price range makes the new CX-50 more expensive than the CX-5.
2023 Mazda CX-50
Equipped with seating for five people, the Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover that's wider and longer than a Mazda CX-5 and has more traditional SUV styling cues to convey a rugged appearance.
In other words, the 2023 CX-50 targets the same customer that usually gravitates toward Jeep and Subaru crossovers such as the Jeep Compass and Cherokee, as well as the Subaru Forester and Outback. Meanwhile, the CX-5's mission is now a little murky, as it's roughly the same size as the CX-50 but is outfitted with Mazda's previous-generation interior design and infotainment system.
Ultimately, Edmunds believes the CX-50 will replace the CX-5, but it might take a few years for the older model to finally shuffle off its mortal coil. After all, the CX-30 effectively replaced the CX-3, but Mazda kept the CX-3 around for a few more years before discontinuing it. We can imagine the same thing for the CX-5, especially since the CX-5 is Mazda's best-selling vehicle. You can just drive a stake into the heart of your cash cow.
2023 Mazda CX-50
Mazda offers the new CX-50 with its familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. In addition, the company's new Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) equips the CX-50 with Normal, Sport and Off-Road driving modes. A Towing mode is also available with the turbocharged version of the engine, giving the CX-50 3,500 pounds of towing capacity.
In most versions of the CX-50, the four-cylinder generates 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The CX-50 Turbo models provide 256 hp and 320 lb-ft when running the engine on 93 octane gas (227 hp, 310 lb-ft on regular). Mazda confirms that future versions of the CX-50 will also offer electrified drivetrains, including a hybrid powertrain and another unspecified type of propulsion.
There are six trim levels for the 2.5 S, ranging from the base version of the SUV to the Premium Plus variant. The Turbos come in four trims, including a Meridian Edition that will arrive later in 2022 and live at the top of the lineup. Mazda says it will announce prices for the CX-50 Turbo Meridian Edition later.
Mazda has not released full specifications forthe new CX-50, so we cannot compare it size-wise to its primary competitors, let alone the existing CX-5. However, if the aforementioned Jeeps and Subarus are the CX-50's main rivals, it will need to supply ample ground clearance coupled with off-roading capability previously unavailable in a Mazda.
We'll be driving this new SUV soon, so stay tuned for our initial findings.
Trim Level
Price (including destination charge in all states except Alaska)
Equipment
|2.5 S
|$28,025
|17-inch gray alloy wheels, LED headlights, AWD, 8.8-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, advanced driving aids such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring
|2.5 S Select
|$29,425
|Black-painted wheels, tinted rear windows, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10.25-inch infotainment display
|2.5 S Preferred
|$30,725
|Heated exterior mirrors, heated windshield wipers, heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver, power rear liftgate
|2.5 S Preferred Plus
|$33,165
|Panoramic sunroof
|2.5 S Premium
|$35,625
|Leather upholstery, six-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, Bose premium sound system
|2.5 S Premium Plus
|$37,625
|20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, head-up display
|2.5 Turbo
|$37,625
|Builds on Preferred Plus trim with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, adaptive headlights, leather upholstery
|2.5 Turbo Premium
|$40,775
|Builds on Premium trim with a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, head-up display
|2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
|$42,775
|Builds on Premium Plus trim with heated rear seats, wireless charging pad, navigation system
|2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition
|Price TBD
|18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, exterior graphics, adventure-oriented accessories