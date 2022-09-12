Though enhancements are relatively light on the outside, the Corsair gets a few more tweaks to the cabin. The central touchscreen grows from 8 inches to 13.2 inches, and the previously optional 12.3-inch digital instrument panel is now standard. The buttons and knobs that controlled the climate system have been removed; those functions are now virtual controls located along the bottom rail of the touchscreen interface. An air purification system is now available, as are two new interior color schemes: Smoked Truffle (a sort of bronze palette) and Eternal Red (it's red).

The part that has us most excited is the inclusion of Lincoln's ActiveGlide system. Don't let the name put you off (Lincoln, please change it) — this is essentially Lincoln's version of Ford's BlueCruise. Currently usable on 130,000 miles of North American highways, ActiveGlide and BlueCruise allow you to set an adaptive cruise control speed and take your hands off the wheel. There are limitations of course, and drivers have to be able to retake control at a moment's notice, but we have found this system to work quite well in real-world testing. We're doubly impressed that this system is now available on the least expensive Lincoln in the lineup.

Edmunds says

You might want to take a second look at the 2023 Lincoln Corsair — several notable additions may very well upgrade it from also-ran to worthy of consideration.