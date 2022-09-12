- 2023 Lincoln Corsair gets a few feature updates as part of its mid-generation refresh.
- A revised front-end design and new interior colors are among changes.
- The most significant addition is the hands-free ActiveGlide system.
The Lincoln Corsair is one of those SUVs that doesn't really stand out in any one way, but it's good enough that you wouldn't talk a friend out of buying one. Things are looking a bit brighter for the 2023 Corsair, however, which gets a few upgrades to make it a more appealing option. Chief among these is the addition of ActiveGlide — one of the few hands-free driving systems on the market.
Here's what we know.
Revisions to the 2023 Corsair kick off with a new front fascia and wider grille surround. It's a purely visual upgrade; the airbox isn't any larger, with the blacked-out lower portion of the grille opening completely blocked. There's also a new blade that separates the grille area from the lower air dam, with the blade either finished in chrome or painted black, depending on trim level.
Though enhancements are relatively light on the outside, the Corsair gets a few more tweaks to the cabin. The central touchscreen grows from 8 inches to 13.2 inches, and the previously optional 12.3-inch digital instrument panel is now standard. The buttons and knobs that controlled the climate system have been removed; those functions are now virtual controls located along the bottom rail of the touchscreen interface. An air purification system is now available, as are two new interior color schemes: Smoked Truffle (a sort of bronze palette) and Eternal Red (it's red).
The part that has us most excited is the inclusion of Lincoln's ActiveGlide system. Don't let the name put you off (Lincoln, please change it) — this is essentially Lincoln's version of Ford's BlueCruise. Currently usable on 130,000 miles of North American highways, ActiveGlide and BlueCruise allow you to set an adaptive cruise control speed and take your hands off the wheel. There are limitations of course, and drivers have to be able to retake control at a moment's notice, but we have found this system to work quite well in real-world testing. We're doubly impressed that this system is now available on the least expensive Lincoln in the lineup.
You might want to take a second look at the 2023 Lincoln Corsair — several notable additions may very well upgrade it from also-ran to worthy of consideration.