2023 Kia Telluride's New Off-Road Focused Trims Primed for Success

"Is market demanding this? Absolutely,” he said. “There was a clear trend of venturing outdoors before the pandemic started, and we really saw an uptick on outdoor activities during the pandemic."

Kia sold 93,705 Tellurides in 2021, 125% over 2020 sales and 160% over the numbers in 2019. The South Korean brand said it’s expanding Telluride capacity to 120,000 units a year. The market is demanding more off-road-capable vehicles, and Lee said the Telluride is a family vehicle for many of its buyers and Kia wanted to add capability with the new trims for 2023 while keeping the usability for those families.

"Since 2020, the midsize SUV segment has seen the emergence of several new off-road-oriented trims on the market," Lee said. "One was the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and the other Toyota, with the TRD Pro line. Ford entered the game with the Timberline, Honda made an effort with the Pilot TrailSport, and Nissan launched its Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.”

Once again, Kia is challenging the market by staying not just current but ahead of the trends in its production and planning approach. It's going to serve the company well. It also proves Kia's product planners know what you want before even you do. We're excited to see what they dish up next.