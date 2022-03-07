Honda and Sony to Build Electric Cars Starting in 2025

Remember when Sony revealed the rather homely Vision-S 02 electric crossover concept at 2022 CES in Las Vegas? Industry pundits wondered why the gaming, entertainment and consumer electronics giant was bothering in the first place. Now we know. Sort of.

According to a report published by Automotive News, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida believes that during the next decade, the mobility sector will adopt characteristics of the mobile communications sector, both in terms of the technology and the business model. The idea is that you'll buy the device (the EV) and then you'll upgrade or subscribe to new features and functions over time.

So, a "mobility service platform" is what Sony is bringing to the table in this deal. You can also refer to it as a Dyson for your bank account.

Sony partnership won't alter Honda's EV plans