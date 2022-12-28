- The Dodge Hornet is on its way to dealerships, and we now know how much it's going to cost.
- Base GT models will start at $31,590, while the GT Plus trim will be priced from $36,590.
- The R/T Plug-in Hybrid model hasn't been priced yet, but we will get pricing info later on.
2023 Dodge Hornet Costs Just Over $31,000
The new entry point to Dodge's lineup looks cool and isn't terribly expensive ...
The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a big step in a new direction for the brand. It's a compact crossover that rides on an all-new platform that's shared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and it debuts a fresh design, new tech, and Dodge's new focus on cars that don't need 800 horsepower under the hood. As it makes its way to a dealer near you, we finally know how much the new Hornet is going to cost. After destination fees are applied, the Hornet will cost $31,590 for the base GT, while more generously equipped GT Plus models will be priced at $36,590 before you start digging into the options list.
The GT model is the base Hornet and, no, GT doesn't mean there's some great big engine under the hood. In fact, the GT and the GT Plus both feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it's a punchy one. Dodge says the engine will make 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. An even more powerful R/T model that will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain will come later in spring 2023, and we'll know more about that car closer to its launch. That said, we know plenty about the GT models, and we'll take a deep dive on those below.
2023 Dodge Hornet GT AWD ($31,590)
The base Dodge Hornet GT comes with these features as standard:
- 17-inch wheels
- Power-folding heated mirrors
- Automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel display
- Manually adjustable front seats
- Cloth and faux leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch center touchscreen display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
- Six-speaker audio system
- Satellite radio
- Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assistance (steers the Tonale back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
The base GT is available with a few options packages, including:
- Track Pack
- Faux suede upholstery
- Red brake calipers
- Two-way adaptive suspension dampers (helps improve ride comfort and handling stability)
- Sport steering wheel
- Steel doorsills
- Cold Weather Group
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start system
- GT Blacktop package
- Darkened exterior badges
- Dark window surround trim
- Black mirror caps
- Tech Pack w/o Parking package
- Active Driving Assist system (allows for hands-free automated driving in certain scenarios)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Dodge and the car in front)
- Front and rear parking sensors with rear automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
- Surround-view parking system
- Driver attention warning (issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued)
2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD ($36,590)
The GT Plus model takes everything from the base GT and adds the following features:
- Cold Weather Group package
- Power liftgate
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
- Wireless charging pad
- Traffic sign information
The Hornet GT Plus is also available with the packages and stand-alone options from the base GT and adds these:
- Full Red Leather seats
- Red leather upholstery
Edmunds says
The Dodge Hornet might finally bring new, younger customers to the brand known for big horsepower numbers and muscle cars. All we have to do now is see how well it drives. Stay tuned.