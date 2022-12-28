2023 Dodge Hornet Costs Just Over $31,000

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is a big step in a new direction for the brand. It's a compact crossover that rides on an all-new platform that's shared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, and it debuts a fresh design, new tech, and Dodge's new focus on cars that don't need 800 horsepower under the hood. As it makes its way to a dealer near you, we finally know how much the new Hornet is going to cost. After destination fees are applied, the Hornet will cost $31,590 for the base GT, while more generously equipped GT Plus models will be priced at $36,590 before you start digging into the options list.

The GT model is the base Hornet and, no, GT doesn't mean there's some great big engine under the hood. In fact, the GT and the GT Plus both feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it's a punchy one. Dodge says the engine will make 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. An even more powerful R/T model that will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain will come later in spring 2023, and we'll know more about that car closer to its launch. That said, we know plenty about the GT models, and we'll take a deep dive on those below.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT AWD ( $31,590 )

The base Dodge Hornet GT comes with these features as standard:

17-inch wheels

Power-folding heated mirrors

Automatic wipers

Keyless entry and ignition

Dual-zone automatic climate control

12.3-inch digital instrument panel display

Manually adjustable front seats

Cloth and faux leather upholstery

10.25-inch center touchscreen display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

Six-speaker audio system

Satellite radio

Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane keeping assistance (steers the Tonale back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)

The base GT is available with a few options packages, including:

Track Pack

Faux suede upholstery



Red brake calipers



Two-way adaptive suspension dampers (helps improve ride comfort and handling stability)



Sport steering wheel



Steel doorsills

Cold Weather Group

Heated front seats



Heated steering wheel



Remote start system

GT Blacktop package

Darkened exterior badges



Dark window surround trim



Black mirror caps

Tech Pack w/o Parking package

Active Driving Assist system (allows for hands-free automated driving in certain scenarios)



Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Dodge and the car in front)



Front and rear parking sensors with rear automatic braking (applies the brakes automatically to avoid an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)



Surround-view parking system



Driver attention warning (issues an alert if sensors determine you are becoming fatigued)

2023 Dodge Hornet GT Plus AWD ($36,590)

The GT Plus model takes everything from the base GT and adds the following features:

Cold Weather Group package

Power liftgate

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Ventilated and power-adjustable front seats with driver's seat memory

Leather upholstery

Navigation system

Wireless charging pad

Traffic sign information

The Hornet GT Plus is also available with the packages and stand-alone options from the base GT and adds these: