Chevrolet Is Throwing the 2023 Corvette a 70th Birthday Party

The Chevrolet Corvette is 70 years old. Chevy claims "Corvette" is the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, and while Mercedes may contest that with its SL, there's no doubting the impact the Corvette has had on American culture (automotive or otherwise) for the last seven decades. To commemorate the milestone, Chevy just announced a 70th Anniversary Edition of the 2023 Corvette and the new Corvette Z06.

As with previous anniversary edition Corvettes, the 70th Anniversary model's additions are purely cosmetic. The list of changes includes special Corvette crossflags, red brake calipers, a red stripe on the wheels, and 70th Anniversary Edition exterior badging and logos on the seats, steering wheel and doorsills. There's also a custom luggage set with red stitching and the 70th Anniversary Edition logo.