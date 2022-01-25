Chevrolet Is Throwing the 2023 Corvette a 70th Birthday Party

- The 2023 Corvette is getting a 70th Anniversary Edition.
- It doesn’t alter performance, but it sure looks cool.
- If you’re nostalgic about the Vettes of old, this is the Z06 for you.
- Only available in the top trim level.
The Chevrolet Corvette is 70 years old. Chevy claims "Corvette" is the longest-running nameplate in automotive history, and while Mercedes may contest that with its SL, there's no doubting the impact the Corvette has had on American culture (automotive or otherwise) for the last seven decades. To commemorate the milestone, Chevy just announced a 70th Anniversary Edition of the 2023 Corvette and the new Corvette Z06.
As with previous anniversary edition Corvettes, the 70th Anniversary model's additions are purely cosmetic. The list of changes includes special Corvette crossflags, red brake calipers, a red stripe on the wheels, and 70th Anniversary Edition exterior badging and logos on the seats, steering wheel and doorsills. There's also a custom luggage set with red stitching and the 70th Anniversary Edition logo.
The 70th Anniversary Edition cars will come in just two colors, each offering optional contrasting stripes.The gray Carbon Flash Metallic paint scheme is available with Satin Black stripes, while White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat models can be ordered with Satin Gray stripes.
All 70th Anniversary cars require the top-spec 3LT (Stingray) or 3LZ (Z06) trim level and can be ordered in coupe or convertible body styles. The 70th Anniversary Corvette will be available once 2023 Corvette production starts later this year.
It might be 70, but the Vette has certainly aged better than the rest of us.