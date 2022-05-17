Cadillac priced the Debut Edition at $59,990, and we thought that might represent the upper limit of the Lyriq's cost. After all, manufacturers from Tesla to Polestar and GMC have released new vehicles in fully loaded versions first, before introducing lower-cost models. And judging from the Debut Edition's standard features set — which includes a 19-speaker AKG audio system, heated and ventilated seats, and Super Cruise hands-free driving system — it certainly seemed fully loaded.

But Debut Edition reservation holders seem to have gotten the upper hand on those who were waiting to show their interest in the Lyriq. The entry-level RWD models will carry a price tag of $62,990, or $3,000 higher than the limited-production Debut Edition vehicles. Charging more for the same thing isn't exactly a great look, but it's also not surprising considering that materials costs have skyrocketed since the Debut Edition's price was announced in 2021. Customers might find more value in waiting for the AWD version due next year. Its starting price of $64,990 represents a modest price bump but a lot more power, though a ding to maximum range is likely.

Although the RWD models will carry a higher-than-expected MSRP, newly announced partnerships with EVgo and Qmerit will blunt the sting. Shoppers can choose between two benefits with the purchase of a Lyriq: free charging for two years at EVgo charging stations, or a credit of up to $1,500 that goes toward a home charger installation through Qmerit.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's 312-mile range isn't mind-blowing, but it is competitive with other midsize SUVs. And while the price tag is higher than we expected, it's also not surprising given raw materials costs and given the fact that the Lyriq is loaded with features right out of the box. Plus, new partnerships with EVgo and Qmerit only strengthen the value proposition.