2023 Cadillac Lyriq Delivers 312 Miles of Range, Mainstream Models Get a $3,000 Price Hike

New charging partnerships help ease the pain of a higher price tag

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Senior News Editor
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Rear-wheel-drive versions of the Lyriq can go up to 312 miles on a single charge.
  • Limited-production Debut Edition is actually less expensive than the mainstream versions due later.
  • Buyers can choose between two years of free public charging or a rebate for home charger installation.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming electric vehicles, and it stands in stark contrast to Cadillac's other SUV launch of this year — the bonkers, gas-guzzling Escalade-V. The Lyriq is instead a more mainstream EV crossover, albeit one with daring styling that may represent a major change for future Cadillac designs. And the public is willing to take a chance on Cadillac's first fully electric vehicle; the initial run of Lyriq Debut Edition models sold out 10 minutes after reservation books opened.

Now, just a few months before those Debut Editions are released to buyers, we know exactly how much range the Lyriq will have. We also know that the regular production models will cost, and they're thousands more than the First Edition.

Lyriq delivers on promise of more than 300 miles of range

When Cadillac first unveiled the Lyriq in 2020, the automaker said it was "designing LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge." It has indeed delivered on that promise, as the rear-wheel-drive Lyriq carries an estimated 312 miles of range according to the EPA. That's not quite as much as the EPA's estimates for the Tesla Model Y Long Range, though it does come close to what we've seen the Model Y actually achieve in real-world range testing.

The 312-mile estimate will apply to the Debut Edition models that arrive this summer, as well as the standard rear-wheel-drive versions that will be released this fall. Both feature a single motor at the rear axle that develops as estimated 340 horsepower. Estimated range for the roughly 500-horsepower dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Lyriq will be announced closer to that car's release in early 2023.

It comes at a cost, but there is a bright side

Cadillac priced the Debut Edition at $59,990, and we thought that might represent the upper limit of the Lyriq's cost. After all, manufacturers from Tesla to Polestar and GMC have released new vehicles in fully loaded versions first, before introducing lower-cost models. And judging from the Debut Edition's standard features set — which includes a 19-speaker AKG audio system, heated and ventilated seats, and Super Cruise hands-free driving system — it certainly seemed fully loaded.

But Debut Edition reservation holders seem to have gotten the upper hand on those who were waiting to show their interest in the Lyriq. The entry-level RWD models will carry a price tag of $62,990, or $3,000 higher than the limited-production Debut Edition vehicles. Charging more for the same thing isn't exactly a great look, but it's also not surprising considering that materials costs have skyrocketed since the Debut Edition's price was announced in 2021. Customers might find more value in waiting for the AWD version due next year. Its starting price of $64,990 represents a modest price bump but a lot more power, though a ding to maximum range is likely.

Although the RWD models will carry a higher-than-expected MSRP, newly announced partnerships with EVgo and Qmerit will blunt the sting. Shoppers can choose between two benefits with the purchase of a Lyriq: free charging for two years at EVgo charging stations, or a credit of up to $1,500 that goes toward a home charger installation through Qmerit.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's 312-mile range isn't mind-blowing, but it is competitive with other midsize SUVs. And while the price tag is higher than we expected, it's also not surprising given raw materials costs and given the fact that the Lyriq is loaded with features right out of the box. Plus, new partnerships with EVgo and Qmerit only strengthen the value proposition.

