2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Finally Lets Backseat Passengers Stretch Out

The Bentayga SUV has been an unqualified success for Bentley, accounting for 40% of all of the automaker's sales globally. We love it too — after a significant refresh in 2021, the Bentayga rose to the No. 2 slot in our list of the best Super Luxury SUVs thanks to its exceptional comfort, blistering performance, and impeccable interior materials and design. The Bentayga doesn't really have many faults, though we will admit it doesn't have the enormously spacious interior that you'll find in the Flying Spur or the old Mulsanne.

That minor issue will be solved by the upcoming 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase. The Bentayga EWB adds over 7 inches between the wheels, which should give the midsize crossover the vast amount of rear legroom that you'd expect of a Bentley. The Bentayga EWB also debuts a number of features that should make living in the back seat even more relaxing and luxurious. Here's everything we know about the poshest Bentyaga, which Bentley says will account for nearly 50% of Bentayga sales when it's released later this year.

What's under the Bentayga's hood?

Bentley currently offers two engines for the Bentayga, with a third — a plug-in hybrid V6 — on hiatus for the 2022 model year but set to return for 2023. Most Bentaygas are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque on tap. In Edmunds' testing, a Bentayga with this motor accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is an incredible result for an SUV this heavy. The Bentayga Speed is even more potent, drawing power from a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 that produces an enormous 626 hp and 664 lb-ft.

Bentley says the Bentayga EWB will be available exclusively with the V8 engine at launch, but we see no reason why the V6 PHEV and W12 powertrains wouldn't be offered in the future. Also worth noting is that the Bentayga EWB will come standard with all-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction as the fronts at low speeds, reducing the Bentayga's turning circle. This should make the Bentayga EWB drive smaller than it actually is.

How's the Bentayga's interior?