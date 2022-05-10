2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Finally Lets Backseat Passengers Stretch Out

- New extended-wheelbase version debuts with 7 more inches of room
- Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2017
The Bentayga SUV has been an unqualified success for Bentley, accounting for 40% of all of the automaker's sales globally. We love it too — after a significant refresh in 2021, the Bentayga rose to the No. 2 slot in our list of the best Super Luxury SUVs thanks to its exceptional comfort, blistering performance, and impeccable interior materials and design. The Bentayga doesn't really have many faults, though we will admit it doesn't have the enormously spacious interior that you'll find in the Flying Spur or the old Mulsanne.
That minor issue will be solved by the upcoming 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase. The Bentayga EWB adds over 7 inches between the wheels, which should give the midsize crossover the vast amount of rear legroom that you'd expect of a Bentley. The Bentayga EWB also debuts a number of features that should make living in the back seat even more relaxing and luxurious. Here's everything we know about the poshest Bentyaga, which Bentley says will account for nearly 50% of Bentayga sales when it's released later this year.
Bentley currently offers two engines for the Bentayga, with a third — a plug-in hybrid V6 — on hiatus for the 2022 model year but set to return for 2023. Most Bentaygas are powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque on tap. In Edmunds' testing, a Bentayga with this motor accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, which is an incredible result for an SUV this heavy. The Bentayga Speed is even more potent, drawing power from a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 that produces an enormous 626 hp and 664 lb-ft.
Bentley says the Bentayga EWB will be available exclusively with the V8 engine at launch, but we see no reason why the V6 PHEV and W12 powertrains wouldn't be offered in the future. Also worth noting is that the Bentayga EWB will come standard with all-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction as the fronts at low speeds, reducing the Bentayga's turning circle. This should make the Bentayga EWB drive smaller than it actually is.
The Bentayga's interior is immaculately trimmed in sumptuous leather and decorative aluminum, and that's before you explore the expansive range of veneers that include wood, carbon fiber and machined aluminum. Customization is the name of the game for Bentley and other ultra-luxury automakers. Indeed, customers can specify contrast stitching and piping or a two-tone leather treatment, choose from multiple option packages, and even select a four-, five- or seven-seat layout. If you can dream it, Bentley's craftsmen can build it for you.
The interior of the standard Bentayga has an acceptable amount of headroom and legroom for passengers of most sizes, but the second row doesn't have enough space to truly stretch out. If you prefer to recline in supreme comfort, consider the new Bentayga EWB instead. It adds 7 inches to the wheelbase and should make this version even more spacious than the Flying Spur sedan. Unfortunately, Bentley positions the EWB as the ultimate specification for four to five passengers only; it's currently not available in a three-row configuration.
The Bentayga EWB introduces several new features not previously seen on a Bentley. The available Airline Seat Specification adds sensors that can automatically introduce seat heating and cooling for keeping passengers and the cabin at the desired temperature. It even adjusts the seat for maximum comfort based on seat pressure data. You can further spec ambient lighting viewable through perforations in the door trim, or wood veneers decorated with thin strips of metal. Power-closing doors are also offered for the first time on a Bentley.
The Bentley Bentayga was already virtually flawless, and the new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase — or EWB — makes this luxe SUV even more accommodating for rear passengers.