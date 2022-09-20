The 2023 Alpina XB7 Is a BMW X7 on Steroids

For starters, there's more power than before. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (designated S68 for BMW's more hardcore audience) benefits from a new mild hybrid system and puts out 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's up 18 hp from the 612 ponies found in the pre-refresh car. Peak torque, though the same as last year, is available at a mere 1,800 rpm. Some Alpina-specific engine software and new cooling hardware for the engine and transmission help the V8 reach that ballooned horsepower figure.

In case you were wondering, that's more power and torque than the BMW M5 CS we recently called a monster (which is still technically the most powerful BMW ever made since this is an Alpina, after all). Alpina says the XB7 will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 mph. If you're the type of parent who's always running late, this beast might just help you make up precious minutes on the road, you know, just so the kids are on time to soccer practice.