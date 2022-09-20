The 2023 Alpina XB7 Is a BMW X7 on Steroids

- The 2023 Alpina XB7 is here, and it's got more power than before.
- It's also more luxurious than the recently refreshed X7.
- It might even be better-looking, but we'll leave that one up to you.
The 2023 BMW X7 recently received a massive refresh that granted it new tech, a freshened-up interior and some polarizing new looks. But for a company like Alpina, this clearly wasn't quite enough, so it's taken things up a notch with the new 2023 Alpina XB7. Think of it as an X7 that has a powerlifting competition at 8 and a masquerade ball at 9.
For starters, there's more power than before. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (designated S68 for BMW's more hardcore audience) benefits from a new mild hybrid system and puts out 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's up 18 hp from the 612 ponies found in the pre-refresh car. Peak torque, though the same as last year, is available at a mere 1,800 rpm. Some Alpina-specific engine software and new cooling hardware for the engine and transmission help the V8 reach that ballooned horsepower figure.
In case you were wondering, that's more power and torque than the BMW M5 CS we recently called a monster (which is still technically the most powerful BMW ever made since this is an Alpina, after all). Alpina says the XB7 will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 mph. If you're the type of parent who's always running late, this beast might just help you make up precious minutes on the road, you know, just so the kids are on time to soccer practice.
That burly V8 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels. Those wheels are lighter than the ones BMW will sell you on the standard X7 and can be either 21 inches with all-season tires or 23 inches with summer tires that were made in collaboration with Pirelli. Hiding behind those wheels are massive Brembo brakes that measure 15.5 inches up front and 15.7 inches out back. Yes, the brakes in the back are larger than they are up front to account for the 48-52 front-to-rear weight distribution of this nearly three-ton behemoth.
Air suspension at all four corners supports the XB7. At speeds below 19 mph, the Alpina can be jacked up 1.6 inches for clearing ramps and other obstacles, while at speeds over 100 mph (or just cruising around in Sport mode), the car hunkers down 0.8 inch for less drag. Should you find yourself above 155 mph the suspension lowers another 0.8 inch, but selecting Sport+ mode will also lower the SUV to its lowest setting. There is also Alpina's signature Comfort setting that turns this super SUV into a comfy cruiser. It might seem like a gimmick, but in our test of the Alpina B8 it proved to be the best way to enjoy an Alpina-badged machine.
Speaking of comfort, all Alpinas get some interior touches to differentiate them from regular BMWs, and the story is much the same here. The gauges get Alpina's signature blue hue, and there are Alpina badges on the steering wheel and center console to remind you you're in something extra special. Lavalina leather adorns the steering wheel, the iDrive controller (which controls the same iDrive 8 system found in the standard X7) is now glass, and there are special wood trims reserved for only the XB7.
It's still an X7 at heart, though, and that means it comes with the benefits of being a massive SUV. Buyers will have access to 48.6 cubic feet of space with the third row down and can get a whopping 90.4 cubes of free air to work with should they opt to put the second row of seats down, too. BMW's Active Driving Assistant Plus, which allows for hands-free driving under speeds of 40 mph, and the Parking Assistant Professional package are standard on the XB7, too. There's also a trailer package available for those who plan on towing with their XB7, and it allows for a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds.
The price for all this excellence is a whopping $145,995. That sounds like a lot for a done-up BMW X7, but trust us when we tell you the Alpina experience has always proven to be worth the premium. The order books for the XB7 open by the end of this month, and first deliveries are slated for the start of 2023.
It's this or a Cadillac Escalade V. Who you got?